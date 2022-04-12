Peacock has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Girls5Eva. About a month ago, the streamer unveiled a first-look clip that revealed a bit of the story for this season. Now, the trailer expands on that and makes it clear that the girls will have to fight harder than 5-eva to find their next hit. The series follows a one-hit wonder girl group that resurfaces when their hit song is sampled by another artist, and now they want to make it back to the mainstream music world. The new season premieres in early May.

The problem with being a has-been, as the trailer reveals, is that you have to take some shady deals in order to try to make it back to stardom. For Summer (Busy Phillips), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Dawn (Sara Bareilles), this means agreeing to get an album made in six weeks’ time. In addition, they'll have to work with a music producer that veers way off the professional line. No one said it would be easy.

So it’s album mode for the girls, who are trying to become a “two-hit wonder”. That means Instagram lives, back-to-back performances, studio recording sessions, shooting music videos and, of course, neglecting their personal lives. They’re going to suffer all the way through it, but for us viewers it looks like a fun ride.

Just like its protagonist girl group, season 2 of Girls5eva has the difficult job of living up to its own legacy: Season 1 was highly acclaimed for its perfect blend of comedy, nostalgia, and catchy songs. The series was nominated for an Emmy, and Goldberry’s performance earned her a Critics Choice Nomination, with the ensemble cast also being praised. Now, it’s time for series creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino to pull out all the stops and make a new season as entertaining as the first one. In order to do this, she enlisted the help of Amber Ruffin and The Property Brothers for Season 2, as well as the return of fan-favorite Andrew Rannells.

The series is executive produced by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and Robert Carlock, all of whom worked with Scardino on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. So, as in this team’s previous work, we can once again look forward to nonsensical humor, witty one-liners, and lightning-fast jokes you never see coming.

Peacock premieres Season 2 of Girls5eva on May 5 with three episodes. The rest of the season will roll out weekly. Check out the trailer below:

