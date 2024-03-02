Your favorite girl group is back for more, with Season 3 of Girls5Eva on its way. Created by Meredith Scardino (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), the show tells the story of a pop group who decide to give their singing career another go twenty years after they were one-hit wonders. The remaining four members of Girls5Eva come together in an attempt to scrape up what's left of their fame and have a second chance at stardom.

For its Season 3 premiere, Girls5Eva will be relocating from its home on Peacock to a new stage on Netflix. The show was canceled by Peacock only a month after Season 2 premiered, despite the rave reviews from critics. Netflix quickly picked up the comedy, allowing it to land a third season on their service. While Season 1 focuses primarily on the girls learning to trust one another enough that they go all-in on giving their band a second chance, Season 2 centers around the women as they attempt to balance their aspirations as a band with their lives at home. In the Season 2 finale, Girls5Eva decides they don't need to hitch themselves to a bigger musical act in order to go on tour and decide to embark on their own while trusting their abilities as artists.

When Is 'Girls5Eva' Season 3 Coming Out?

Girls5Eva premieres on March 14, 2024. The series will air exclusively on Netflix. You can add the series to your watchlist by clicking the button down below.

What Is 'Girls5Eva' Season 3 About?

Season 3 of Girls5Eva has the group saying they're ready to make "the biggest comeback in pop music history" as they embark on a comeback tour after the release of their album, "Returnity." Season 2 set up plenty of possible plotlines for Season 3, with Dawn's (Sara Bareilles) pregnancy, Gloria's (Gloria McManus) worry that her girlfriend will cheat on her, Wickie's (Renée Elise Goldsberry) new relationship, and Summer's (Busy Philipps) worries that her ex-husband, Kevin (Andrew Rannells) won't be able to co-parent without her. With each of the band's members dealing with their own major issue, Season 3 will reveal whether they can put these hurdles aside while on their big comeback tour.

Is There A Trailer For 'Girls5Eva' Season 3?

The Season 3 trailer for Girls5Eva has a little extra sparkle to it, as Netflix is not only previewing the upcoming episodes but also introducing its audiences to the show, which will be transferring its two previous seasons onto the streaming platform in addition to premiering its third.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Girls5Eva' Season 3?

Image via Peacock

In addition to powerhouse producers and writers like Tina Fey and Robert Carlock behind the scenes, Girls5Eva has a hilarious cast of characters, including Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Busy Philipps (He's Just Not That Into You), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live), and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Named by VH1 as one of the Top 100 Greatest Women in Music, Sara Bareilles has won two Grammy Awards and been nominated for three Tony Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards for her work. She composed the music and lyrics for the 2015 Broadway musical Waitress, which was nominated for four Tony Awards, including "Best Musical."

Busy Philipps has been appearing in film and television shows since 1999, including Made of Honor, Drunk History, White Chicks, and I Feel Pretty. Philipps had a leading role in the Courtney Cox comedy Cougar Town and was previously a recurring character in the hit drama Dawson's Creek.

A writer of over 200 episodes of Saturday Night Live, Paula Pell also produced and acted in Tina Fey's NBC smash hit 30 Rock. Pell wrote the Amy Poehler/Tina Fey-starring film Sisters, and has done extensive voice acting work in projects like Inside Out, Big Mouth, and Duncanville.

Renée Elise Goldsberry has an impressive resume as a Broadway actress, and she was part of the original Tony Award-winning cast of Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. She has also appeared in productions of Rent, The Lion King, and The Color Purple. Her television and film resume includes The Good Wife, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and starring in 269 episodes of the soap opera One Life to Live.

The supporting cast of Girls5Eva includes Daniel Breaker (Billions), Andrew Rannells (The Prom), Erika Henningsen (Harlem), and Ashley Park (Only Murders in the Building).

Who Is Making 'Girls5Eva' Season 3?

Image via Peacock

Girls5Eva was created by Meredith Scardino, who has a rich background in comedy, having written for Saturday Night Live, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Colbert Report, The Daily Show, and Late Show with David Letterman. Executive producing Girls5Eva are dynamic duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, whose previous work includes 30 Rock, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, and Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson. Fey, once a correspondent on Saturday Night Live, has also appeared in A Haunting In Venice, Mean Girls, Only Murders in the Building, and Baby Mama, and she voiced the character of 22 in the Disney Pixar film, Soul.

More Shows Like 'Girls5Eva' You Can Watch Now:

For more of the wacky universe of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, check out the shows below.

'Great News' (2017-2018)

Image via NBC

While all Fey/Carlock shows have incredible comedic ensembles, Great News presents a master class in casting. The show follows Katie (Briga Heelan) as she attempts to climb the ladder at a local New Jersey news station, while her mother, Carol (Andrea Martin) decides to become an intern at the station. Katie juggles her job, her mother, her boss (Greg Walsh), and the show's incompetent leading anchors, Chuck (John Michael Higgins) and Portia (Nicole Richie). John Michael Higgins (Best In Show) is absolutely perfect as the daft Chuck Pierce, while Nicole Richie (8 Simple Rules) proves she is a wonderful comedic actress as Portia Scott-Griffith. While the show only ran for two seasons on NBC, it is incredibly well-written and sharply funny, with lovable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.

'30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Image via NBC.

The beloved NBC series 30 Rock follows the charming Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), the head writer of a sketch-comedy show, as she balances her co-workers: the show's unpredictable star, Tracy (Tracy Morgan), his narcissistic co-star, Jenna (Jane Krakowski), the naive NBC page, Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), and controlling network executive Jack (Alec Baldwin). 30 Rock was a hit for the entirety of its seven seasons on the air, winning sixteen Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and three Writers Guild of America Awards.

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015-2020)

Image via Netflix.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper (The Office) as Kimmy Schmidt, a twenty-nine-year-old woman who spent fifteen years stuck in a bunker after being kidnapped by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm). Once Kimmy is rescued and finds herself in the real world, she is thrown into life as an adult while still feeling like a fourteen-year-old girl. Kimmy finds a home with Titus (Tituss Burgess) and a job with Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), both of whom help her uncover who she is outside the bunker. The show ran for four seasons on Netflix and released an interactive episode in 2020 that co-starred Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter). Critics loved the show for its writing, creative and hilarious original songs, and the larger message of overcoming darkness with positivity and support.

