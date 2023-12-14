The Big Picture Girls5eva returns for Season 3 on Netflix in March, with the band embarking on their "Returnity" tour.

The new season will feature the group dealing with challenges and comedic mishaps as they navigate their janky tour setup.

The show's star-studded cast, including Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry, will be joined by guest actors whose names have yet to be announced.

After picking up Peacock's hit musical comedy Girls5eva over a year ago, Netflix is finally setting the stage for the girl group's grand return. The series' new streaming home unveiled a first look at Season 3, which sees the band back at the mic and singing their hearts out as part of their much-anticipated "Returnity" tour. Fans can start preparing to see the quadfecta of Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps perform in their new venue in March, when all episodes new and old will arrive on Netflix.

This first image gives little away as to where Girls5eva will head in their third season of performing together, but it shows they're still in peak form even after a long break. Progress was waylaid by the recently-resolved SAG-AFTRA strike, but everything is full steam ahead for the band's planned tour. The series has thus far followed the four remaining members of the one-hit-wonder girl group from the late 90s as they get back together and try to find pop stardom once again despite getting older, starting families, having kids, going into debt, and generally dealing with typical adult troubles. So far, the balancing act has been a success in the eyes of critics and fans, even earning the band a retrospective exhibit at the Grammy Museum last year.

Season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of Season 2 as Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Gloria (Pell), and Summer (Philipps) hastily put together their own tour after finding new success with a hit song. Their experience will be anything but smooth, however. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in February, Pell described Girls5ever's tour as "janky," saying that the setup will be one of the main sources of comedy in the six new episodes. Between new relationships and Dawn's pregnancy, the group faces a mountain of challenges in the way of making the tour unforgettable.

'Girls5eva' Brings the Emmy-Nominated Band Back Together at Netflix

Image via Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Meredith Scardino created Girls5eva for Peacock and will be back for Season 3 as an executive producer alongside the starry team of Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Most of the talented supporting cast is also expected to reprise their roles, including Ashley Park, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Jonathan Hadary, Jeremiah Craft, Andrew Rannells, Janine Brito, Grey Henson, and Piter Marek. Guest actors for the new season have yet to be announced, but the series has a track record of pulling in some big names like Stephen Colbert, Bowen Yang, Vanessa Williams, Amy Sedaris, and Tim Meadows among others.

Girls5eva Season 3 comes to Netflix along with all previous episodes on March 14. Seasons 1 and 2 are and will remain available to watch on Peacock. Get a look at the show's return above and reminisce about the past below: