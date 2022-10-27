Girls5eva will be back for a third season - but not at Peacock, its original streaming home. The Tina Fey-produced girl-group comedy is moving to Netflix. Deadline reports that the show was quietly canceled at Peacock in June, after the conclusion of its second season, before finding a new home at Netflix. Netflix has also acquired co-exclusive rights to the show's first two seasons, which will also stream on Peacock. In a statement, Girls5eva's producers stated that they "cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Girls5eva follows the titular girl group, who were one-hit wonders in the early '00s before disbanding. However, when their sole hit gets sampled by a popular rapper, the four surviving members of the band (the fifth, Ashley, having been killed years earlier in an "infinity pool accident") attempt to mount a comeback. It stars Sara Bareilles as the grounded Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as the eccentric Wickie, Busy Philipps as the scatter-brained Summer, and Paula Pell as the hard-working Gloria; the show's recurring cast includes Daniel Breaker, Andrew Rannells, Jonathan Hadary, and Dean Winters. Over the course of the first two seasons, the band starts writing their own songs, records a second album, and sorts out their often-messy personal lives; the second season finale ends with the band departing on a new tour, despite Dawn's newly-discovered pregnancy.

Girls5eva is critically-acclaimed, with show creator Meredith Scardino receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show's pilot, but viewership numbers were apparently insufficient for Peacock to greenlight a third season. Producer Fey is no stranger to having shows move to Netflix; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was initially developed at NBC before moving to the streamer, where it had a well-received four-season run before concluding with an interactive special.

Girls5eva was created by Scardino for Universal Television. Scardino also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Richmond, Fey's husband, also composes Girls5eva's effervescently catchy in-universe songs. Carlock is a frequent Fey collaborator, having written and produced on 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, and Mr. Mayor.