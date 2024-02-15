The Big Picture Season 3 of Girls5Eva is coming to Netflix after being canceled by Peacock.

The four leading ladies are reuniting as their characters go on tour to support their new album.

The show's creative team remains the same, with the original creator and executive producers returning.

Grab your besties and crank up the sound as the first trailer for Season 3 of Girls5Eva is here to rock you. After a sneaky and hush-hush cancelation over at Peacock, the Tina Fey executive-produced title has found a new home over with the good folks at Netflix where you can catch up on every episode from the previous two seasons ahead of Season 3. All four of the show’s leading ladies — Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Busy Philipps (Mean Girls), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), and Paula Pell (Wine Country) — are having a reunion of their own as their characters strike out to make it big on tour years after their rise to fame came plummeting down.

Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Summer (Philipps), and Gloria (Pell) have more drive than ever as they head out to support their new album, “Returnity.” Unfortunately, things aren’t like when they tried to make it all work the first time as they’re finding that the industry has changed a lot since they first basked in the limelight. Still, the four friends are sure that they can make it work even without proper tour plans, a manager, or a vehicle, but when you have girl power, nothing can slow you down. Well, that is except for a crushing existential crisis that will present itself to each of the ladies as they’re forced to decide if this is still their dream or if they’re ready to move on with life.

Along with the fearsome foursome, viewers will catch glimpses of the rest of the impressive supporting cast who will help hold the show together for its long-coming third season. This time around, we can expect to see the likes of Catherine Cohen (The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous), John Lutz (30 Rock), John Early (Search Party), Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez (Saved By the Bell), Richard Kind (Inside Out), and singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

Who’s Behind Season 3 of ‘Girls5Eva’?

Though the show may be moving networks, it isn’t shaking up its creative team as Meredith Scardino — the project’s original creator — still joins as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. GLOW star Kimmy Gatewood also returns to the helm, having recently added an episode from the first and only season of Muppets Mayhem to her list of directorial credits. Joining Scardino and Fey to fill out the team of executive producers are Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond.

Check out the official trailer for Season 3 of Girls5Eva, and prepare to hit the road with the ladies when the series returns to its new home on Netflix on March 14.

