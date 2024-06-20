The Big Picture Girls5eva fans eagerly await news on Season 4, with Netflix metrics crucial for renewal decisions.

It's understandable that Girls5eva fans are constantly checking on the series' status. After all, the comedy show survived a cancelation at Peacock before it got saved by Netflix. Now, however, the performance of the series among viewers is fundamental to determine if we're ever going to see a Season 4. Series creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino seems pretty hopeful about it, though.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scardino talked about Netflix's metrics and what the streamer shares with writers, producers and directors. The writer celebrated the fact that at Netflix, Girls5eva was "able to reach such a massive audience," and that, due to Netflix's popularity, a lot of people were able to discover the show. Additionally, she talked about what's she's seen in terms of numbers and had an optimistic (albeit subjective) point of view about it:

"I think that it’s doing great. But the barometer for a hit on a global platform is pretty high, so you want to see it gain love over time. I’m hopeful that it finds the comedy nerds and continues to grow."

Scardino also revealed a bit of how some numbers are presented to them: she told THR that series creators receive check-ins in order to get a sense of how their show is performing, as well as where in the world it's more popular and the percentage of viewers who actually watched it all the way through.

Is 'Girls5eva' Renewed For Season 4?

Despite Scardino's hopeful views, Netflix hasn't confirmed if Girls5eva is returning for a fourth season or not. The streaming platform is known for not making it extremely clear what factors are taken into account when deciding to renew or cancel its titles — except when it comes to indisputable hits like Bridgerton, Squid Game and Stranger Things. When it comes to shows that are not as high profile, though, that's when things get blurry and fans get hit with a surprise cancelation. So for now we can only wait.

A four-time Emmy winner, Scardino is also a veteran at Netflix — which probably helped when the time came to save Girls5Eva. The writer previously penned and produced the comedy hit series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and she also co-wrote the interactive comedy movie Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Aside from that, Scardino had a long-running stint writing for The Colbert Report and the Late Show with David Letterman.

You can stream all episodes of Girls5eva now.