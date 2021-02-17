Peacock has released the teaser trailer for Girls5Eva, a new comedy from series creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond. The teaser is just one of the many exciting announcements coming out of the NBC/Peacock camp as the TCAs roll on. In addition to the Girls5Eva reveal, we also learned about a new Craig Robinson comedy coming to Peacock and the six-episode comedy Bust Down, featuring a starry SNL-ified cast led by Chris Redd.

The Girls5Eva teaser serves up major '90s girl group realness with its bubblegum pink stage and the four members of the one-hit wonder act — Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Dawn (Sara Bareilles) — harmonizing perfectly as they sing their signature song. The teaser is a perfect previous of the silliness at the center of Girls5Eva, which follows the members of the titular music group who reunite decades after achieving the highest heights of fame to give their dreams of pop stardom one more shot. Of course, each member of Girls5Eva is older now and have been through a lot since their glory days. As such, things could get a little spicy with this musical reunion. The teaser comes more than a year after Girls5Eva was first announced (via Variety) as part of new programming ordered by Peacock as the then-nascent streamer looked toward expansion.

Girls5Eva is coming soon to Peacock. Check out the glorious teaser trailer featuring the cast of the new comedy below. For more, see our picks for the best shows on Peacock you should watch right now.

