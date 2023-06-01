Responding to challenging and dark times with art is perhaps the best way for humans to process their emotions and find a way to make their voices heard even when all seems lost. Such is the case with Give Me An A, an anthology film put together by a handful of notable filmmakers and actors who wanted to make a stand following the unprecedented overturning of Roe v. Wade. It’s almost been a full year since the Supreme Court cast its life-altering votes to undo the landmark abortion case, limiting the rights of those able to give birth around the country. While many felt silenced, 17 female filmmakers joined with actors including Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Holland to put the unthinkable decision under the lens of such genres as horror, sci-fi, and dark comedy.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively share the trailer today, which kicks things off with one of the dark comedy selections in a scene that features Holland reading a male partner his “rights” should she become pregnant. After being told that he would have to fully financially support the child, the train leaves the station, and we’re bombarded by a seamlessly crafted montage of various moments from the other films. From gore and shock to sci-fi and even colonial costumes, the filmmakers kicked things into high gear. Along with Milano and Holland, Give Me An A also stars Gina Torres (Firefly, Angel), Academy Award-nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Milana Vayntrubi (This Is Us), Molly C. Quinn (Castle), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), and Jason George (Grey’s Anatomy).

Jumping behind the camera to make their stories come to life, the directors include Natasha Halevi (Beauty Juice), Bonnie Discepolo (Grandma’s House), Erica Mary Wright (Red Notice), Meg Swertlow (Next 2 You), Danin Jacquay (Fatale Collective: Bleed), Sarah Kopkin (The Audition), Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol, Cherry), Kelly Nygaard (Drowning), Valerie Finkel (Waking Life), Avital Ash (Barry), Loren Escandón (Casa Grande), Caitlin Hargraves (Mi Casa), Mary C. Russell (Unhinged), Monica Moore-Suriyage (La Ciguapa Siempre), Francesca Maldonado (Downfalls High), and Megan Rosati (Two Sentence Horror Stories).

How Can I Watch Give Me An A?

The anthology film arrives on VOD on June 29 with theatrical one-night-only engagements in Chicago, IL; Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; and Brooklyn, NY. If you’re able to catch the feature on the big screen, it will be for a great cause as 100% of the proceeds will be donated to non-profit organizations in the area including Chicago's Midwest Access Coalition, Austin's AVOV, Atlanta's Feminist Women's Health Center, Los Angeles' National Network of Abortion Funds, and Brooklyn's NY Abortion Access Fund.

Check out the trailer for Give Me An A below: