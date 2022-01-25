Sophie von Haselberg embodies the glamorous and fabulous Sissy St. Claire in the newly released trailer for Give Me Pity! The upcoming film is the anticipated fourth feature from writer-director Amanda Kramer, which has just been given its first trailer.

The newly released trailer makes quick work of embracing psychedelic-inspired visuals to set the tone for the upcoming film, primarily showing off Haselberg’s Sissy St Claire as she addresses her audience during a taping of a television special. The trailer immediately evokes themes of outside doubt and insecurity, putting a dark twist on the tropes of the hysterical woman, female vanity, and diva culture that are often portrayed in cinema. Inspired by the television variety specials of the 1970s and 80s, the trailer utilizes bold and brilliant aesthetics to set the tone of the St. Claire special taping that will be the primary location of the film.

von Haselberg, who is best known for her roles in Pose and Irrational Man, will be showcasing more than just her acting talents in this film. The actress will also be dancing and singing to create an authentic, multi-dimensional performer. Of the role, the actress revealed that "if [she] cooked up [her] dream project out of thin air, it would look exactly like Give Me Pity!” She further added, “Amanda's extraordinary trust gave me license to take Sissy as far in any direction as I wanted. With that kind of freedom, I know I could relive this experience a hundred times and still find a thousand more facets of this wild, wonderful, tragic woman to explore.”

Besides von Haselberg, other cast members in Give Me Pity! include Reshma Gajjar, Tess Hewlett, Malachi Middleton, Cricket Arrison, M. Diesel, and Annie Kyle. The film is directed by Kramer, who is also known for directing Paris Window and Lady World. Rhianon Jones, Riccardo Maddalosso, and Samuel Gursky are attached as executive producers, while Kramer, Jacob Agger, Sarah Winshall, and Benjamin Shearn serve as producers.

Give Me Pity! is set to premiere on January 29 at the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2022, which runs from January 26 till February 6. Check out the all-new trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis:

A Primetime Saturday Night Network Television Spectacular starring Sissy St. Claire! Sissy St. Claire graces the small screen for her first ever television special, an evening full of music and laughter, glamour and entertainment! But Sissy’s live event quickly begins to curdle into a psychedelic nightmare of vanity, insecurity and delusional ambition, provoked by the glowering presence of a mysterious masked man.

