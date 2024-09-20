In a special collaboration with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures’s highly anticipated movie, The Wild Robot, is arriving in theaters September 27, 2024. Ahead of its release, Govee is excited to introduce the Govee Curtain Lights 2, a smart lighting innovation now featuring a unique collaboration with DreamWorks Animation’s critically acclaimed film. The partnership brings the movie’s touching story into your living room through immersive lighting effects that merge technology with storytelling, allowing you to transform your space much like the film's hero works to transform her own surroundings.

Based on Peter Brown’s bestselling children’s books, The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, a robot voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, who awakens on a lush, uninhabited island. Programmed to assist humans, Roz is out of place in this wild world filled with woodland creatures that range from snarky to downright vicious. As she tries to make her way around this unfamiliar environment, Roz discovers an egg, which soon hatches into a gosling named Brightbill, voiced by Kit Connor. With the help of a sarcastic fox, Fink (Pedro Pascal), Roz learns that raising this young gosling might be her most challenging mission yet. Throughout the film, Roz undergoes an evolution from a stiff, mechanical outsider into a nurturing figure, embracing the chaos and beauty of the natural world around her. That journey of transformation, growth, and connection is at the heart of Govee's partnership with the film, making it an ideal fit.

Image via Govee

Govee Curtain Lights 2: A Canvas for Creativity and Emotion

Much like Roz’s evolution, the Govee Curtain Lights 2 are designed to bring things to life, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary. Inspired by the film’s story, Govee has crafted three exclusive lighting effects—“Beginning,” “Baby Brightbill,” and “Bonding”—that correspond to key moments in the story. These effects aren’t just about lighting, though. What makes it so powerful and effective is that they’re a visual representation of Roz’s journey, allowing users to bring the film’s magic into their own homes.

Govee views smart lighting not just as a functional tool but as an interactive canvas for creativity and emotional expression for those who use it. To match the beauty and depth of The Wild Robot, the Govee Curtain Lights 2 comes equipped with enhanced features that improve the lighting experience within your home. With increased computing power and internal storage, these lights can now support up to ten canvas layers, offering detailed patterns that match the film’s stunning animation and complex characters you see on screen. Equipped with 520 light beads and a new chip, the lights deliver brighter and smoother visuals, which is a tremendous match for the film’s breathtaking scenes of geese soaring over vivid landscapes.

Just as Roz learns to adapt and find her purpose, the Curtain Lights 2 adapts to your unique space. They’re designed for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring an IP65 waterproof rating to withstand harsh weather conditions, so depending on where you live, that might be especially helpful! Whether you want to transform your bedroom into a cozy haven or illuminate your garden to mirror the island in The Wild Robot, the versatile installation accessories — including hooks, adhesive tape, and a fixed installation strip — will make sure that the lights fit your environment without any hassle.

AI Lighting Bot: Bringing Roz’s World to Life

In The Wild Robot, Roz learns to communicate and bond with the creatures around her, building emotional connections in unexpected ways. Similarly, the Govee Curtain Lights 2 comes with the innovative AI Lighting Bot, enabling users to create and control lighting effects using simple voice or text commands. Currently, the AI Lighting Bot supports static effects, but dynamic GIF functionality is on its way, which should bring even more interactivity. This feature makes it easy to adapt the lighting to different moods, events, or even moments from the film, which reflects Govee’s desire to create products that go beyond simple illumination to foster emotional connections with the people using their products.

As Roz explores her new world, she changes and adapts too, becoming a beloved member of her community. Similarly, the Govee Curtain Lights 2 are incredibly versatile and customizable, offering more than 200 preset scene modes and dynamic music synchronization to match any theme or occasion. The advanced pattern display technology allows up to ten layers of customization, providing endless options to express your creativity. With the improved DIY effects, you can upload images, create custom GIFs, or use elements from Govee’s DIY material library, mirroring how Roz learns to embrace her surroundings and find beauty in unexpected places.

These lights also support seamless integration with major smart home platforms like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit through Matter compatibility. All you have to do is scan the Matter QR code provided in the box to pair the lights with your preferred system, giving you full control and flexibility in synchronizing the lights with other smart devices, much like how Roz learns to work with the island’s diverse creatures.

With Roz and Brightbill’s story serving as inspiration, the Curtain Lights 2 captures the emotional pull of The Wild Robot. The dazzling effects mentioned earlier—“Beginning,” “Baby Brightbill,” and “Bonding”—are designed to mirror the movie’s key moments, allowing you to relive Roz’s emotionally powerful journey. The AI Lighting Bot will enhance the experience by enabling you to activate these themed effects with simple commands, transforming your living room into a reflection of the film’s themes of growth, connection, and how beautiful change can be.

Pricing and Availability

The Govee Curtain Lights 2 are available in three pack options to suit different spaces:

Single Pack: $149.99

Double Pack: $259.99

Triple Pack: $399.99

You can find them on Govee’s official website and Amazon. To complete the Wild Robot-themed experience, Govee also offers the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 and TV Backlight 3 Lite, creating an immersive environment that echoes the film’s blend of technology and nature.

Much like how Roz’s journey transforms her from a mechanical outsider into a warm, loving figure, the Govee Curtain Lights 2 has the power to change any space into a haven of creativity and expression. Whether it’s a holiday design on a Christmas tree, ambient lighting for a quiet night in, or a Halloween pumpkin display, these lights adapt to your needs, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences.

To learn more about the Govee Curtain Lights 2 and their collaboration with The Wild Robot, visit Govee's official website, and embrace this new era of lighting that isn’t just about illumination — it's about creating an environment where stories like Roz’s can truly be seen for the wonders they are.

The Wild Robot will open in theaters on September 27.