Gizelle Bryant is no stranger to sharing her opinions, whether well-received or not. But many fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac don't believe she is as forthcoming with what's going on in her own life, and demand that she share more, as that's the purpose of reality television. At the start of Season 8, viewers were introduced to her new love interest, Jason Cameron, a star on Winter House. She's noted that their relationship does not require full commitment, but fans wondered how she felt after seeing him out with another woman.

Andy Cohen addressed it with the Potomac star during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Bryant notes she doesn't appreciate things being public on social media and would prefer that Cameron abides by that policy. Other than that, she says things are good. “Jason, because it’s a situationship, Jason is free to situation," she told Cohen, adding that she also brought him with her to the Bravo clubhouse. “[He] is here. He’s in my dressing room,” she shared..

Bryant went on to talk about her relationships with her fellow castmates. And she wasn't as forgiving.

Gizelle Bryant Doesn't Plan on Reconciling With Her Co-Stars

Bryant and her once-close co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett have been estranged since she made accusations about Dillard Bassett's husband. They barely interact this season, and Bryant intends to keep it that way. Regarding Dillard Bassett's conversation with Karen Huger about Bryant crowning newbie as the "new Grand dame," Bryant was unphased. “I kind of feel like she’s obsessed with me. She’s on Twitter week after week after week after week talking about me. It’s really weird,” Bryant said. “I think she was mad that the crowning had nothing to do with her. I think she wanted to be a part of it.”

When asked about why she didn't confront Bryant or Wendy Osefo for making faces when she was talking about her eldest daughter going off to college, Bryant said it was no reason for her to comment. “I was like, ’There’s no way y’all can be this nasty when I’m talking about my daughter.’ So I was really just trying to ignore it,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

