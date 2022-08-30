'Howl’s Moving Castle,' 'The Wind Rises,' 'The Tale of The Princess Kaguya,' 'When Marnie Was There,' and 'The Red Turtle' are part of the slate.

GKIDS has revealed today it’s bringing the entire catalog of Studio Ghibli anime movies to the United States and Canada. Starting today, every movie developed by the legendary Japanese studio will be available for digital download-to-rent in both the original Japanese and the English dub.

For more than three decades, Ghibli has enchanted the world with tales of wonder and mystery. Led by visionary directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli has already produced 23 animated features, all getting critical acclaim. Studio Ghibli’s movies also are known for the dozens of awards they’ve already collected, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Spirited Away, as well as five additional Academy Award nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There, and The Red Turtle.

Mixing fantastic settings with real-world issues, the movies of Studio Ghibli amaze children and adults alike while also denouncing humanity’s destructive presence in the world. From Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to Ponyo, Ghibli’s movies are always questioning our place in the world and how we can learn to respect the life that blooms all around us. It’s no wonder that even the oldest films from the studio remain relevant today. The silver lining is that the entire Ghibli catalog aged well and can now be watched in its integrity whenever you like.

While most animation fans have already seen Ghibli’s main features, GKIDS new distribution strategy will allow everyone to watch even the studios’ most obscure productions. That includes the rare realistic Ghibli film Only Yesterday, the environmentalist adventure Pom Poko, and even the classic Medieval journey Tales from Earthsea. With an affordable $4.99 suggested rental price for each rental, there’s no excuse to catch up the Ghibli’s films that still elude your watch list.

Studi Ghibli is currently producing two new movies. The first, How Do You Live?, is expected to be the last feature by Miyazaki. The co-creator of Studio Ghibli had previously retired in 2014, but in 2017 decided to work on one final project. While little is known about How Do You Live?, the movie is inspired by Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel of the same name. There’s still no release date for How Do You Live? and no information whatsoever about the second film project. Besides working on new movies to amaze us all, Studio Ghibli is also opening a new themed park in Japan based on its most iconic properties.

The entire Studio Ghibli catalog is available for download on all main digital platforms. The entire collection is also available for download-to-own since 2019. Check out the trailer for the studio's last film, Earwig and the Witch: