Last night, GLAAD held the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, recognizing and honoring LGBTQ+ representation in film, television, and other media. While highlights of the show will not be available to watch until April 16 on Hulu, we already know the list of winners and some exciting events of the night. Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela, the show gave out it's awards along with eight special recognitions.

The GLAAD Media awards introduced a new category this year, Outstanding New TV Series, which was won by HBO Max's Hacks. Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, this show about the unlikely relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian and a down on her luck young comedy writer was met with critical acclaim, winning three Emmy Awards. Also in TV, Saved by the Bell won Outstanding Comedy Series and Single All the Way won Outstanding TV Movie. A few categories, such as Outstanding Drama Series, will not be announced until GLAAD's New York ceremony on May 6. For Outstanding Reality Program, there was a tie between RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here, which stars the ceremony's three hosts.

In film, Marvel's Eternals brought home Outstanding Film - Wide Release, after being banned in multiple countries for featuring an on-screen kiss between Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (Haaz Sleiman). While Eternals didn't receive universal critical acclaim, it was still a landmark moment of LGBTQ representation in such a mainstream film. The Spanish drama Parallel Mothers won Outstanding Film - Limited Release. Its star Penélope Cruz was nominated for Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance as a photographer who becomes entangled with a younger woman after they give birth at the same time.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Hacks' Season 2 Adds Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, and Margaret Cho as Guest Stars

The GLAAD Media awards had some other exciting moments this year. Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider was given a special recognition for her historic run on the show, historic both for having the second-highest winning streak in Jeopardy history and for being the first openly trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. Survivor contestant Zeke Smith gave a surprise proposal to his boyfriend Nico Santos (Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians), much to the delight of the audience, based on Entertainment Weekly's recording of the proposal. Smith and Santos first met at the GLAAD Media awards in 2018, where Smith was representing Survivor when it won Outstanding Reality Program that year.

While there are still more winners to be announced at the New York ceremony on May 6, you will be able to watch the L.A. ceremony on Hulu on April 16. The full list of currently announced winners is below:

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) and We're Here (HBO) — TIE

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All the Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It's a Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución" (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson (filmed reading + performance)

Special Recognition: "Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports' Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): "Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo" (Telemundo)

Vanguard Award: Kacey Musgraves

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

What's On Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sabrina Sternberg (53 Articles Published) Sabrina Sternberg (she/hers) is a News Writer for Collider. Originally from NYC, she now lives in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago, with a double major in Linguistics and Cinema and Media Studies. Sabrina also has a background in theater and is very passionate about theme parks. More From Sabrina Sternberg