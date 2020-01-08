‘Bombshell’, ‘Euphoria,’ & ‘Watchmen’ Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

0

The latest award show this week to announce their extensive list of nominees comes courtesy of the GLAAD Media Awards. Covering film, television, kids & family programming, comics, videogames, Broadway productions, and the news (with categories for English- and Spanish-language reporting), the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards nominees have one of the most intersectional and timeline nominees list we’ve seen yet.

Among the top nominees are some very recognizable titles, including Booksmart, Euphoria, Watchmen, Rocketman, Bombshell, Killing Eve, and Pose. New TV shows like Apple TV+’s Dickinson, The CW’s Batwoman, and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are also present and accounted for while music artists like Lil Nas X, Broadway productions including Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, and LGBTQ+ publications including OUT magazine and Advocate are also among the nominees. Netflix has the most nominations with 15 total, while HBO comes in a close second with eight, and ABC, CBS, and NBC each have four nominations.

On this year’s GLAAD Media Awards nominees, GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis stated,

“The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. For more, make sure to take a peek at the nominees for the Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Downton Abbey (Focus Features)

Judy (Roadside Attractions)

Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

Adam (Wolfe Releasing)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)

End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)

The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)

Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)

Rafiki (Film Movement)

Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)

This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Outstanding Documentary

5B (RYOT Films)

Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)

Leitis in Waiting (PBS)

State of Pride (YouTube)

Wig (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love,” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Murdered at a Bad Address,” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion,” Easy (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen (HBO)

“Two Doors Down,” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” Arthur (PBS)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

“A Tale of Two Nellas,” Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet: Side A (More is More/Empire)

Brittany Howard, Jaime (ATO)

Kevin Abstract, ARIZONA BABY (Question Everything/RCA)

Kim Petras, Clarity (Bunhead)

King Princess, Cheap Queen (Zelig/Columbia Records)

Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show (ME Records/Concord)

Mika, My Name Is Michael Holbrook (Casablanca/Republic Records)

Tegan and Sara, Hey, I’m Just Like You (Sire)

Young M.A, Herstory in the Making (M.A Music/3D)

Outstanding Comic Book

The Avant-Guards, written by Carly Usdin (BOOM! Studios)

Bloom, written by Kevin Panetta (First Second)

Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela (Image Comics)

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, written by Mariko Tamaki (First Second)

Liebestrasse, written by Greg Lockard (ComiXology Originals)

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)

The Wicked + Divine, written by Kieron Gillen (Image Comics)

Outstanding Video Game

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

The Outer Worlds (Private Division)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Entertainment)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Jagged Little Pill (book by Diablo Cody, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Alanis

Morissette, Glen Ballard)

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys,” The View (ABC)

“Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian,” The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)

“Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity With ‘Sissy,'” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s an Onion With All Sorts of Layers,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women,” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Newsmagazine

“ABC News Pride Day” (WABC-TV [New York])

“All Her Sons,” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya,” Nightline (ABC)

“Am I Next? Trans and Targeted,” Nightline (ABC)

“Rainbow Railroad,” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black and Trans in Texas,” Vice News Tonight (HBO)

“Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking Away Right Now Is Your Choice,” CNN Tonight With Don Lemon (CNN)

“Laverne Cox: We Exist, We Deserve Human Rights,” Up With David Gura (MSNBC)

“One-on-One With Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth,” ESPN (ESPN)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“L.G.B.T.Q. Community Finds ‘Sense of Home’ in the Bronx” by Rick Rojas (The New York Times)

“Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — but Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

“Nearly 4 Million LGBTQ People Live in Rural America, and ‘Everything I Not Bias and Awful'” by Susan Miller (USA Today)

“Texas Leads the Nation in Transgender Murders. After the Latest Attack, the Dallas Trans Community Asks Why” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

“Trump Pledged to End the HIV Epidemic. San Francisco Could Get There First” by Maria L. La Ganga (Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“2019 Sportsperson of the Year: Megan Rapinoe” by Jenny Vrentas (Sports Illustrated)

“In Her Element: Geena Rocero” by Geena Rocero (Playboy)

“Indya Moore Just Wants to Be Free” by Jada Yuan (Elle)

“Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Unlikely, Untested, Unprecedented Presidential Campaign” by Charlotte Alter (Time)

“The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (Out)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Advocate

Billboard

Entertainment Weekly

OUT

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“Finding the Truth About Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports” [series] by Cyd Zeigler, Dawn Ennis (Outsports.com)

“How a New Class of Trans Male Actors Are Changing the Face of Television” by Trish Bendix (TIME.com)

“‘This time is real’: Taiwan Counts Down to Asia’s First Same-Sex Weddings” by Beh Lih Yi (Openlynews.com)

“Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens” by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

“When Transgender Travelers Walk Into Scanners, Invasive Searches Sometimes Wait on the Other Side” by Lucas Waldron, Brenda Medina (ProPublica.org)

Outstanding Digital Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“Between Two Homes: The LGBTQ+ Refugees America Left Behind,” by Judah Robinson (NowThis)

“LGBTQ+ Community Debates the Meaning of ‘Queer,’ Military Bans, & More,” by Arielle Duhaime-Ross (VICE)

“The Life Threatening Dangers Of Gay Conversion Therapy,” by Grace Baldridge (Refinery29)

“Sound On: Community, Representation and Identity,” by Terron Moore and Rakhee Jethwa (MTV News)

“Stonewall 50: The Revolution,” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimmons (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

JoeMyGod

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

Special Recognition

Special (Netflix)

Karen Ocamb, news editor, Los Angeles Blade

Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted TV Series

Amar a Muerte (Univision)

El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

El Juego de las Llaves (Pantaya)

Élite (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism — Newsmagazine

“Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español)

“Fallece Mujer Transgénero” Conclusiones (CNN en Español)

“Nosotrxs Somos” (RTVE)

“Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview

“Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset,” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Conoce la Importancia de Apoyar a un Ser Querido Cuando ‘Sale del Clóset,'” A Primera Hora (Univision 34)

“Deportada y Asesinada,” Al Punto (Univision)

“Pareja Transgénero Quiere Tener Hijos,” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Tanya Saracho, Una Latina en Hollywood,” Ojo Crítico (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment

“Amor Sin Condición,” Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)

“Exigen Justicia Para Franco,” Noticias 22 (Mundo Fox)

“Sabor a Comunidad,” Noticiero Telemundo 48 (Telemundo)

“Ser Latina y Trans en EE.UU. Implica una Lucha Contra la Discriminación en Varios Frentes,” Proyecto Ser Humano (CNN en Español)

“Triunfo el Amor por Ser Padres,” Noticiero Telemundo 44 (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article

“Fue Negligencia de ICE: las Denuncias de Abusos y Discriminación de Mujeres Transgénero Tras Dos Muertes en un Año” por Patricia Clarembaux (Univision.com)

“Los Multiples Rostros de la Comunidad Transgénero en Estados Unidos” [series] (Al Día News)

“Una Pareja Gay Celebra su Primer Día de Madres, Algo que Pensaron Nunca Sería Posible” por Laura Rodriguez (Hoy)

“Queer en la Caravana: el Peligro de Ser Migrante LGBT Buscando Asilo” por Mabel Jiménez (eltecolote.org)

“Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism — Video or Multimedia