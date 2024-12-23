If you missed the sequel to the epic gladiator film of 2000 in theaters, you are lucky since the film will be available to enjoy from the comfort of your living room on Christmas Eve. If you prefer a physical copy, Gladiator II arrives in 4K Ultra HD, in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and on DVD on March 4, 2025. The film arrives in digital stores beginning December 24, a little over a month since the film made its theatrical debut to much acclaim. Gladiator II has won at the global box office with a massive $416 million thus far. Read the official film synopsis below.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

'Gladiator II' Arrives on Digital

Image via Paramount

Apart from the director Ridley Scott's epic tale of blood and vengeance, viewers will enjoy various bonus content with their digital film copy. This content is over one hundred minutes long and consists of director and producer commentary, among other things. The bonus content is broken down into chapters. A Dream That Was Rome: Origins features director Scott and producers as they delve into the history behind the film and the journey to bringing the film to life many years before it hit the big screen. What We Do in the Life Echoes in Eternity: The Cast takes the viewer behind the casting process, while In the Arena: Filmmakers opens the curtain on production locations in Malta, Morocco, and the UK, where the scripts come to life. For fans of stunts, choreography, and visual effects, To Those About to Die, We Salute You: Combat details the grueling process of bringing everything together.

With the raw footage in place, Building an Empire: Post Production takes the viewer into the process of polishing the movie, including a scoring session with composer Harry Gregson-Williams. The Making of Gladiator II explores the entire filmmaking process, while Deleted Scenes are just that -- scenes left on the chopping floor but were good nonetheless. The caveat for some of these is that they might not be available at some stores.

Watch the first film on Hulu in the US before the second film is available on digital tomorrow, and don't forget to grab a copy on March 4, 2025.

