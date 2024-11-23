Following up a movie like Gladiator, considering the legacy it has, was always going to be difficult, but at least Gladiator II was a moderate success critically speaking. Though flawed, it did deliver in some ways and recaptured some of the magic the original movie from back in 2000 had, all the while telling another story about honor, revenge, and politics alongside featuring a comparable amount of action.

Though some of the performances are fun, and the drama is relatively compelling, it’s the action that’s going to be focused on below. There are eight major action scenes in Gladiator II, with very minor scuffles or brief acts of violence not being counted as full-on action sequences for present ranking purposes. The big moments that can be labeled set pieces are considered though, and will be broken down in some depth, starting with the less action scenes and ending with the best.

This article will contain plot spoilers for Gladiator II.

8 The final Colosseum fight

Goes home, rather than going big

Ridley Scott has generally been dependable at staging a good action sequence on a large scale, even in some of his lesser and/or more recent efforts. The guy generally understands how to direct things that feel epic, but that doesn’t mean every scene that tries to go big succeeds exceptionally well in going big. Sadly, the last action sequence in Gladiator II that involves more than two people falls a bit flat.

By this point in the film, things have gone on for well over two hours, the most interesting conflict (between Lucius and Acacius) has been pretty much resolved, and there was a need to up things in either scale or emotional intensity to have the climactic action land. The final sequence inside the Colosseum, unfortunately, feels rushed and a bit contrived, throwing all the surviving characters into the ring (literally), anticlimactically killing them off in ways that don’t feel very emotional, and featuring combat that’s brief and kind of scrappily done. Thankfully, it’s not the final burst of action in the film, but it does disappoint by failing to raise the stakes, and missing the mark when it comes to things that are tragic on paper, but not in execution.

7 Gladiators vs. baboons

Weird, but kind of fun

When a movie is called Gladiator II, there’s naturally going to be a degree of anticipation for the first piece of gladiatorial combat depicted in said movie. Here, the first battle within an arena is admittedly bold, given it shows Paul Mescal’s character – alongside a few others – forced to fight rabid baboons that look genuinely monstrous, even mutated. Part of that has to do with the slightly shaky special effects, but part of it might just be for dramatic effect, too.

They feel almost like fantastical creatures, and the sequence rides a line between silly and scary that does ultimately make it memorable. Given it’s a bit divisive and out there of a scene, though, it’s hard to call it unequivocally great. It’s the sort of thing you might go along with, or you might let it deter you from enjoying what’s to come. At the end of the day, though, it’s arguably not actually the wildest action scene in Gladiator II that features an animal or animals in some capacity.

6 Lucius vs. Macrinus

Paul vs. Denzel

Denzel Washington ends up making for a solid central villain in Gladiator II, with his character, Macrinus, having some degree of unpredictability throughout. He’s not really a full-on villain at first, but emerges as one, playing different people off against each other and almost coming away victorious, ultimately falling short because Lucius succeeds in killing him right at the end.

The two have a pretty satisfying one-on-one fight shortly after the disappointing final skirmish in the Colosseum, only let down a little because there’s never really much doubt about whether Lucius will win. Still, after everything that Macrinus puts him through, and given that Macrinus plays a part in the death of pretty much every major character (often directly), there is some catharsis in seeing him finally taken down in one of the film’s more gruesome fight sequences.

5 The one-on-one indoor fight

Unconventional and brutal

Though there’s not as much at stake during this early one-on-one fight compared to the one right at the end of Gladiator II that features Lucius and Macrinus, this one is generally a little more surprising and intense. It’s also novel, given it takes place in a party-like setting (or the Ancient Rome equivalent of a house party, you could say) and occurs indoors, rather than outside or in any kind of arena.

Macrinus wants to show off Lucius’s capabilities as a fighter in front of the two emperors, Geta and Caracalla, with a fight to the death being treated as entertainment at this event. It speaks to the disregard of life in Rome, because watching such events in an arena is one thing (and already pretty bad), but there’s an added sense of danger and intensity to it when it takes place inside a room filled with nearby non-combatants. Perhaps even more than the aforementioned baboon scene, it really shows how physically skilled Lucius is, too.

4 The Colosseum naval battle

The one with the sharks

One of the wildest scenes from any Ridley Scott movie to date might well be the Colosseum battle in Gladiator II that involves the arena being flooded, a naval battle recreated, and sharks. It is probably the grandest of all the sequences that involves combat in the Colosseum, and would already seem pretty wild even without the sharks… but there is some historical basis for depicting this kind of combat, with the staging of naval battles referred to as a naumachia.

As for the sharks, well… maybe that’ll be a bridge too far for some, and the sequence probably would’ve been fine without them. But then again, Gladiator II found a way to get sharks into a battle scene, and sharks are cool; this is an objective fact that cannot be disputed, so don’t try. Whether they belong in this scene or not is up to you. It’s a more spectacular scene than the aforementioned odd one with the baboons, but it could similarly lose certain viewers who don’t want things pushed to such extremes in their movies about Ancient Rome.

3 Gladiators vs. rhino

The best of the animal battles

Not only did Gladiator II benefit from being set many years after the original, but it being made about a quarter of a century later also ensured that technology had advanced well enough to depict certain things the first movie couldn’t. Case in point, a gladiatorial sequence featuring a rhinoceros, which Ridley Scott had originally wanted to have in the original, but found staging one convincingly was outside the production constraints.

So, Gladiator II has a rhino battle instead, and it’s the best of all the big action sequences that feature animals in some capacity. A rhino doesn’t feel quite as crazy as feral baboons or Colosseum sharks, and it’s captured in ways throughout that make the viewer really feel its size and ferocity. It’s a mammoth obstacle for Lucius to take down, and the battle between it and its rider makes for one of the film’s better set pieces.

2 Lucius vs. Acacius

The most emotionally intense fight

Close

The best action found in Gladiator II features Pedro Pascal heavily. Coincidence? Maybe not! He did, after all, get one of the best fight sequences in Game of Thrones when he played Oberyn Martell, and he carries himself impressively in the physical sense within this movie. Gladiator II doesn’t give him as much to do throughout as he deserves, but at least Pascal shines in his action sequences, including his combat in the Colosseum.

He does take on a handful of nameless soldiers before fighting Lucius, but it more or less feels like one action sequence with a small break in the middle. Pascal’s character, Acacius, is initially someone Lucius wants to kill in revenge for the death of his wife, but things are revealed during – and right after – their battle that put everything into question. Lucius realizes Acacius is not the enemy and wants to spare him, but it doesn’t matter in the end, and Acacius is killed anyway. The conflict between these two people – especially because Acacius is not the villain he might initially seem to be – is the most interesting drama that Gladiator II has to offer, and for as great as this action scene is, something is lost when Acacius exits the film. Sadly, when he does, there’s still what feels like about an hour to go, and things dip afterward, especially when Denzel Washington’s not on screen.

1 The opening siege

The biggest and best of the battles

The first Gladiator establishes itself as a pretty great epic almost straight away, thanks to featuring a huge battle sequence that kicks off in what feels like less than 10 minutes into the movie. It starts things with a bang and, thankfully, Gladiator II follows the precedent set by that first movie pretty well, given the sequel gets to its biggest action scene pretty quickly: a sequence in which the Roman army, led by Acacius, attacks the North African city Lucius and his wife have been living in.

They attack by sea, which is fairly spectacular already, but the size of the army – and the way it’s captured – just provokes so much more dread and tension. It’s a battle that introduces two important characters, gives them a reason to have conflict, and commences Lucius’s story, which eventually sees him end up in Rome. Even beyond what it does for the narrative and characters, this opening battle is as exciting and grand as the action in Gladiator II gets. It almost sets the film up for failure by commencing it with such a bang, but that doesn’t take away how great this part of the film is when judged on its own, purely as an action scene.

