Airbnb has been going harder than anyone asked in recent years, giving movie and TV fans the chance to crash in incredibly unique and one-of-a-kind stays. From Bella's house in Twilight to the Crown & Anchor Pub from Ted Lasso, the rental company has been getting creative when it comes to expanding its business. Today, Airbnb has announced its latest cinema-inspired stay, giving Gladiator II fans the chance to visit the Colosseum in Rome. Going live on November 27, the truly one-of-a-kind offering won’t allow the winner and their group of no more than 16 to spend the night, but will instead give them the choice between two different experiences. Obviously, travel to and from the Italian city won’t be covered by Airbnb, but with such a mind-boggling opportunity in front of you, what’s a little travel cash?

So, not only will it cost the lucky winner and their friends (who will forever be indebted to them) absolutely nothing to step inside the Colosseum, but the event will mark the first time that the public will be welcomed into the towering building after the sun goes down. The experience, which will go down in May, will kick off when the group arrives at the building’s portal, where they’ll be led by a master of ceremonies through the expansive halls and down into the hypogeum. It’s here that they’ll prepare for the battle ahead - picking out pieces of armor and turning themselves into a Maximus of their own.

Keying up for the fight and soon stepping into the ring, is a largely new cast of characters in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. The story continues with Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, a character we first met in the original movie when he was played by Spencer Treat Clark. Although much of his story remains to be seen, we know that Lucius has turned against the Roman Empire and hates everything it stands for - putting a particular target on the back of Pedro Pascal’s Roman general, Marcus Acacius. Stepping into the very same arena in which he watched a gladiator take on the powers that be as a child, Lucius feels the sand between his fingers and leans into his fury.

Airbnb is Having a Good Time

Close

Over at Airbnb HQ, the marketing team is going wild, offering fans plenty of experiences to get them out of their reality and into one they never thought was possible. Other travel opportunities have opened to The Lord of the Rings fans, the Sanderson sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus, and even Stu Macher aka Matthew Lillard’s home from Scream.

Gladiator II arrives in cinemas on November 22. Check out the Airbnb posting here.

Find Tickets