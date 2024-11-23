The biggest box office clash of 2024 is underway, and as anticipated, it's generating huge levels of interest among audiences. While Universal's ambitious Wicked is projected to top the domestic charts with more than $120 million across its opening three days of release, Paramount's long-awaited Gladiator II is expected to deliver the biggest debut for a non-number one film this year. The swords-and-sandals epic, directed by Ridley Scott, debuted in select overseas markets a week ago, and passed the coveted $100 million mark in international revenue prior to its domestic debut on Friday. But audiences seem to be nonplussed by the film, giving it a very mediocre CinemaScore grade.

According to the polling platform, which tabulates how likely viewers are to recommend a given film to others, Gladiator II holds a so-so B grade. While the movie is expected to gross over $60 million in its domestic debut, the less-than-positive CinemaScore suggests that it might have a difficult time surviving the competitive holiday period in the long run. Movies released during this time of the year tend to deliver excellent multiples, and Gladiator II needs to perform through the winter, considering its massive production costs. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $210 million, which is around the same range as Scott's last movie, the historical drama Napoleon. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, that film received an even lower B- CinemaScore, and concluded its run with a little over $200 million globally.

Gladiator II will pass this benchmark by Sunday, if projections hold. In comparison to Scott's other films, it ranks below the first Gladiator and The Martian, both of which earned A CinemaScores. It also falls short of House of Gucci, American Gangster, and The Last Duel, which earned B+ CinemaScores. It's on par with Alien: Covenant and Prometheus, but above Robin Hood (B-), Hannibal (C+), and The Counselor (D).

The Original 'Gladiator' Grossed Over $460 Million Worldwide

Starring Paul Mescal in the central role of Hanno, a young nobleman who goes on an epic quest of vengeance, Gladiator II holds a "fresh" 72% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds a rather encouraging 84% audience score on RT, but it's still early days. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described it as a "strange beast of a film." Gladiator II also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and, in a memorable supporting performance, Denzel Washington. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.