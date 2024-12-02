Gladiator 2 has had perhaps more opponents in the box office arena than Paramount executives were expecting when a release date was set, but the film has still delivered solid numbers now well above its reported budget. During its second weekend in theaters in the United States but its third weekend in theaters in international markets, Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel reached the $208 million mark in foreign markets, passing Bad Boys: Ride or Die, another legacy sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Gladiator 2 is now the 15th highest-grossing movie of the year at the international box office, with a $2 million lead ahead of the fourth Bad Boys film but still $18 million behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and nearly $40 million behind Alien: Romulus.

Gladiator 2’s $208 million international total is nearly double its $111 million cumulative domestic haul, which was bolstered by a $30.7 million performance during its second weekend in theaters in the U.S. That $30 million still left Gladiator 2 in the third place spot, roughly $50 million behind Wicked, which dropped only 29% to earn $80 million during weekend #2, and over $100 million short of Moana 2, the Disney sequel starring Dwayne Johnson that closed out Thanksgiving weekend with $221 million domestically. Gladiator 2 is currently one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, recently passing the Ryan Reynolds-starring and John Krasinski-directed IF, but falling short of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Venom: The Last Dance. Gladiator 2 is also one of the top 100 highest-grossing movies ever for Paramount Pictures.

‘Gladiator 2’ Is Getting Oscar Buzz

Gladiator 2 has been mostly well-received by critics and audiences thus far, earning a 71% score from reviewers and an 83% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film will perhaps not be awarded with a Best Picture nomination, it will almost certainly still be an Oscar contender, especially in the Visual Effects and Performances category. Denzel Washington, in particular, is being hailed as one of the best performers of the year thanks to his work in Gladiator 2, which also recently became the highest-grossing movie of his long and illustrious career.

Gladiator 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

