Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal are paying homage to the history of Gladiator in an exclusive to Collider behind the scenes sneak peek to celebrate Gladiator II's digital arrival. In today's look behind the curtain, audiences will see the film's director, Scott, talking through a pivotal scene with his leading man, Mescal. Nodding to the film that came before it more than two decades ago, Scott explains to Mescal that his character is recognizing the great warrior, Russell Crowe's Maximus, who inspired him by picking up the dirt of the Colosseum before going into battle. A one-on-one interview with Scott to follow goes on to break down the direct meaning of Maximus' iconic pre-fight tradition.

Many years have passed between the first film and its sequel, when audiences are welcomed back to ancient Rome at the top of Gladiator 2. It’s here that they’ll reconnect with Lucius (Mescal), who they initially met back in Gladiator when he was just a child. Now, a grown man, Lucius has his own qualms with the government and seeks out vengeance through battling for his life in the Colosseum, hoping to bring Rome back to the people and out of the hands of ill-equipped leaders.

Building an ensemble as legendary as the gladiators themselves, Scott’s follow-up film includes an impressive lineup of talent. Joining Mescal in the sequel is Denzel Washington (Training Day), Pedro Pascal (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Part One: 1994), Peter Mensah (300), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Yuval Gonen (The Station) and more.

‘Gladiator II’s Box Office Domination

Since entering cinemas back in late November, Gladiator II has been duking it out alongside titles like Wicked, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu, drawing a line in the sand and holding its own. Still continuing its run in cinemas, Scott’s high-octane follow-up has so far amassed nearly $456 million at the global box office, with ticket sales continuing to add up into the new year. Finally giving audiences that chance to watch the movie at home, its digital arrival marks a new chapter of financial earnings for the Paramount Pictures-distributed feature.

You can check out the exclusive to Collider behind-the-scenes sneak peek above and see the entire featurette when you buy Gladiator II now available on digital.

