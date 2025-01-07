Gladiator 2 is officially winding down its theatrical run after being in theaters for nearly two months but that didn’t stop the film from scoring another $2.6 million this weekend to reach yet another impressive box office list. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel now sits at $168 million domestically and $280 million from international markets for a worldwide cumulative haul of $449 million. This $168 million domestically is enough to earn Gladiator 2 a spot on the list of the top 25 highest-grossing historical fiction movies ever, recently passing Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves but still falling short of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at #20. Gladiator 2 is only $4 million behind the aforementioned Pirates of the Caribbean film, so a run to the top 20 is impossible to rule out.

Gladiator 2’s whopping $250 million production budget meant the film was always going to have its back against the wall when it came to earning a profit at the box office. While it has yet to pass the global box office haul of the original, it’s still close to being at its break-even point. Gladiator 2 is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, sitting in the #14 spot at the time of writing ahead of It Ends With Us, but $3 million behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Its $280 million internationally also helped it become one of the top 30 highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, grossing more than another Scott film, Prometheus, but still $7 million short of Django Unchained.

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ on Streaming Yet?

Gladiator 2 is now available to purchase on digital platforms, but Paramount has not yet announced when the film will begin streaming. The film has been on VOD for several weeks now, and Paramount has a history of waiting until a day or two before announcing streaming dates, so fans likely won’t get much of a heads-up for Gladiator 2’s streaming debut. When Gladiator 2 does begin streaming, it will join other Paramount hits this year such as A Quiet Place: Day One, Smile 2, and Transformers One on Paramount Plus, the studio’s go-to streaming service for all its hottest content.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS