The Big Picture Pedro Pascal shares a behind-the-scenes photo of Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2, showcasing Mescal's brute strength.

Gladiator 2 promises grand action scenes and a stacked ensemble cast, including Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and May Calamawy.

The sequel is set to release on November 22, with original director Ridley Scott returning and David Scarpa writing the script.

One of 2024's most exciting new releases and most anticipated legacy sequels just got an exciting new look. On his official Instagram, Pedro Pascal shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of his co-star Paul Mescal in the upcoming film Gladiator 2. Mescal is sitting in a makeup chair without a shirt on, further accentuating the impressive physique that fans have been commenting on for the last week or so. Mescal recently spoke about how often movie stars work themselves into the shape of an underwear model, but his goal was to come off as more brute strength than pure aesthetics — and it's obvious by this new BTS photo shared by his co-star that he found success in this endeavor.

When the first batch of Gladiator 2 images were released last week, they were accompanied by several interviews with cast members and even director Ridley Scott. When talking about Mescal, Pascal spoke about how difficult it was to stand against him in the Colosseum due to his immense strength. Gladiator 2 also promises some of the most grand action scenes that movie fans have ever experienced, and all official looks at the film which have been released thus far point to this being spot on. Now that more than 20 years have passed since the release of the original Gladiator film, it's almost time to return to ancient Rome to follow those legendary figures who helped shape the course of history.

Who Stars in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Image via Pedro Pascal

In addition to Mescal and Pascal, the legacy sequel has anticipated a stacked ensemble cast despite not returning many of the original stars. The first Gladiator stars Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, and more. Nielsen is returning to reprise her role as Lucilla, but other cast members include Fantastic Four and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, two-time Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, with Fred Hechinger, Rory McCann, Derek Jacobi, and May Calamawy filling out the rest of the call sheet. Original director Scott is returning to helm the sequel, with David Scarpa stepping into the ring for the first time to write the script. Scarpa is best known for his previous work with Scott on Napoleon, and has also written All the Money in the World, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and The Last Castle.

Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters on November 22 later this year. Check out the new image above and stream the first Gladiator film on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+