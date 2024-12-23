Gladiator II was one of the year's biggest and most successful movies, and now, you can watch the film at home when it arrives on digital on December 24. The film, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, among others, is the sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar winning Gladiator (2000) and audiences came in numbers to witness the rise of the next Roman Empire. To mark the occasion of the film's digital release, Collider is thrilled to partner with Paramount to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at some of the special features available when you purchase the movie digitally.

In our exclusive look behind the scenes of the movie, we see Pascal alongside Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn rehearsing a key scene in the film, while we hear a voiceover from Mescal and Scott. Mescal says that Pascal is one of his best friends and hails his ability to retain his humanity even within the most twisted of characters, and claims he's envious of that ability. Scott admitted his surprise at how gentile and pleasant Pascal is given how violent he could be once the cameras rolled, particularly when it came to the stunt work on the movie. Scott also hailed Mescal and Pascal's work together on the film, and couldn't hide his admiration for the Chilean-American star's abilities.

Is 'Gladiator II' Worth Watching?

Absolutely, it was one of the most viscerally thrilling movies of 2024. The film holds a 71% score (Certified Fresh) from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits at 82%. Collider's Ross Bonaime hailed the performances of the cast and the ambition shown by Scott, in his review of the film, writing:

"The sheer size of Gladiator II is impressive by Scott, and it’s easy to take his talents for granted as the creator of these types of immense epics. From the opening battle in Numidia to a remarkable fight between ships within the Colosseum with the added danger of sharks, Scott can present jarring, unexpected surprises in his action sequences. This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel."

Gladiator II will be released on digital on December 24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite films and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at the movie in the player up above. You can still see Gladiator II in theaters — grab your tickets below.

