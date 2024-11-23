Twenty-four years after it first hit the cinemas, Ridley Scott finally brings the sequel to his Oscar-winning historical epic, Gladiator. Among this year's highly anticipated films, Gladiator II was a major candidate with audiences and fans excited about revisiting the ancient world of Rome. Additionally, the film is carried by a vastly impressive ensemble led by the talents of rising star Paul Mescal and legendary veteran actor Denzel Washington. It makes the perfect recipe for the long-awaited sequel led by Scott after his ventures with his previous historical films, Napoleon and House of Gucci.

Before we head back into the bloody and vicious gladiator pits, it's worth reading the cast and character guide further below that highlights the newcomers in this Roman world and the talented actors that bring them to life.

Paul Mescal

Lucius Verus

Lucius Verus is the protagonist of the film whose simple life in Numidia with his wife is turned upside down after being taken captive by the Roman army. In order to survive, he is forced to fight as a gladiator, following in the footsteps of Maximus (Russell Crowe) from the first Gladiator movie. Lucius also builds his strength in allies such as Macrinus since he doesn't know anyone else who can help him, not even his estranged parents.

Paul Mescal is a well-renowned Irish actor who shot to fame after leading the drama adaptation of Normal People. Since then, he has already earned himself an Oscar nomination for his heart-breaking performance in the 2022 film, Aftersun. Mescal has maintained a steady momentum of diverse film roles in projects such as Carmen, All of Us Strangers, and Foe. He is already attached to major movies, including Merrily We Roll Along, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, and The History of Sound. Mescal has already been confirmed to be reuniting with Ridley Scott for the film adaptation of The Dog Stars.

Denzel Washington

Macrinus

Macrinus is a wealthy power broker who takes an interest in Lucius and decides to serve as his mentor. His riches came from providing food, wine, materials, and weapons for armies throughout Europe. His fascination with gladiators quickly leads to him becoming a key ally of Lucius. Yet, there seems to be more to Macrinus' ambitions than what meets the eye.

Denzel Washington is a prolific, multiple award-winning actor who is well-known for a myriad of roles, including his Oscar-winning performances in Glory and Training Day. His first prominent role was in the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere which led to his quick ascension as a movie star in Glory, Mississippi Masala, and Malcolm X. Washington had an excellent run of films through the 90s and 2000s, where he starred in Much Ado About Nothing, Philadelphia, and Remember the Titans. Besides being the best in dramatic roles, he also takes on the action genre with movies including Déjà vu, The Book of Eli, and The Equalizer franchise. His theater background plays a huge part in his Shakespearean knowledge and his 2010 Tony award-winning performance in Fences, a role which he reprised alongside Viola Davis in the 2015 film adaptation that Washington directed himself. His previous projects were The Equalizer 3 and The Tragedy of Macbeth. He recently confirmed his next projects in the pipeline, including a Steve McQueen film and his involvement in the third Black Panther film.

Pedro Pascal

Marcus Acacius

Marcus Acacius is a well-respected Roman general who trained under Maximus. He is also the husband of Lucilla. Serving the emperors, Acacius is ordered to lead an army to take over North Africa. Unfortunately, he objects to the idea due to his honor and morals recognizing the inevitable sacrifices of more dead men. This costs him his reputation and lands him in the gladiator ring to cross paths with Lucius.

Pedro Pascal is one of the most in-demand leading men in the past decade who has a repertoire of memorable roles across television and film. His most popular role was as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones. Pascal's resume on television continued to be built with other series such as Narcos, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. He soon made a shift to major films after joining the ensembles of The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Triple Frontier. His most recent works were in Strange Way of Life, The Uninvited, and The Wild Robot. Pascal will soon be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and gearing up for the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Connie Nielsen

Lucilla

Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla from the first Gladiator movie. She is the former lover of Maximus and the estranged mother of Lucius, who sent him away almost 20 years ago to Numidia to protect him from the chaos of Rome. She maintains her high status under the new emperors' rule and is now married to Acacius. However, she soon realizes the impact of the arrival of Lucius as a new gladiator.

The Danish actress landed her first Hollywood roles in films like The Devil's Advocate, Mission to Mars, and Rushmore. After starring in Gladiator, she went on to other major movies, including One Hour Photo and Hunted. Nielsen was featured in several TV series, such as The Following and The Good Wife. She joined the DC cinematic universe as Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman films. Her work continued in the limited series Close to Me and I Am the Night. She recently starred in Role Play and Origin and will next be seen in the sequel film Nobody 2.

Joseph Quinn

Emperor Geta

Emperor Geta is a co-emperor who leads Rome with his twin brother, Caracalla. Geta shares the similar sadistic and power-hungry tendencies that were seen in Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the first film. He seems to be the more controlling person between the two brothers, and it poses an interesting dynamic between them sharing this enormous power and greed.

Joseph Quinn is best known for his breakout role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Prior to that major role, he first starred in British TV series such as Dickensian and Howard's End. He even starred in the 2017 Royal National Theatre play, Mosquitos, alongside Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams. Quinn made his feature film debut in the horror Overlord and played supporting roles in the limited series adaptations of Les Miserables and Catherine the Great. Gladiator II marks his second major 2024 film following the summer release of A Quiet Place: Day One. Quinn will also make his MCU debut as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next year (which will reportedly finish filming soon).

Fred Hechinger

Emperor Caracalla

Emperor Caracalla is the other half, leading Rome with his brother. He isn't as smart as his brother, but he is just as unpleasant and finds joy in the brutal entertainment of gladiator fights. Caracalla is often preoccupied with his pet monkey rather than having any valuable input towards running the Roman Empire.

Fred Hechinger began his acting career in films like Eighth Grade and Vox Lux. He quickly joined star-studded movies like Let Them All Talk and The Woman in the Window before he was part of the Fear Street anthology films. Hechinger also had supporting roles in TV series, including The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy. His most recent projects were in the films, Nickel Boys and Thelma. His next venture will be in the upcoming Sony and Marvel movie, Kraven the Hunter.

Other Actors in 'Gladiator II'