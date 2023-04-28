This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's been 23 years since the release of Ridley Scott's historical epic Gladiator hit the big screen, and now it appears that the long awaited sequel is beginning to gear up. According to an exclusive report via Deadline, Connie Nielsen is set to reprise her role as Lucilla, with Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn landing the role of real-life Roman Emperor Caracalla.

While there is no official word yet on any specific plot details from the upcoming project, they join Paul Mescal, who is attached to star as Lucius, alongside Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington in undisclosed roles. Filming is expected to commence later this year, with Scott Attached to return as director for the upcoming film and David Scarpa attached as writer. Alongside directing the sequel, Scott will also serve as a producer via his Scott Free label with Michael Pruss.

Gladiator first debuted in theaters in 2000 to both critical acclaim and box officer success, leading to several Academy Award wins, such as Best Picture. The success of the film ultimately brought Russel Crowe's career to the spotlight, and gave birth to a short-lived resurgence of the epic film genre during the 2000s. There has been a fair share of speculation over the past two decades of a possible sequel, with the most notable being an absolutely bonkers script written by Nick Cave. However, with the casting process now underway, and a confirmed November 2024 release date, audiences can finally return to another epic adventure in Ancient Rome.

Image via DreamWorks

RELATED: 'Gladiator 2': Release Date, Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know so Far About Ridley Scott's Sequel

At 85, Ridley Scott's Career isn't Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Alongside other classics, such as Alien and Blade Runner, Gladiator is widely considered to be one of Scott's best films and is often used as an example of the director's capability of helming a historical epic. The historical epic genre has been in decline in recent years with notable recent flops from the director, including The Last Duel, despite achieving critical acclaim. However, there may be some hope for the dormant genre with Scott remaining committed with several projects still down the line. As audiences wait for the eventual release of the untitled Gladiator sequel next year, Sony Pictures, in collaboration with Apple Studios, will release Napoleon, directed by Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. With the film set to debut later this year, audiences won't have to wait too long before immersing themselves in another epic from the acclaimed director.

With filming expected to begin soon, the untitled Gladiator sequel will debut in theaters on November 22. Stay tuned for further updates on the hotly anticipated film. Check out our interview with Quinn below: