Ridley Scott's epic classic Gladiator got a sequel this year, and Gladiator II is filled with some old faces and plenty of new ones. The story connects to the first movie through beautiful opening credits, with flashbacks to Gladiator's hero, Maximus (Russell Crowe) and the legacy he left behind. David Franzoni returns as one of the writers of the sequel, adding some nostalgia while creating a brand-new story about bravery and rebellion.

Gladiator II follows a hero known as Hanno (Paul Mescal), who gets captured by the Roman army led by the fierce Roman general Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal). When the Romans kill Hanno's wife, he pledges to kill Acacius himself. Hanno is taken in as a gladiator by the stablemaster Macrinus (Denzel Washington), which allows him to find Acacius and exact revenge. With plenty of characters on its roster, both honorable and cunning, Gladiator II has a great array of real-life-inspired personalities and some exclusive to the movie to encapsulate the many brave, nameless soldiers of the past. These are the best characters in Gladiator II, ranked by their prominence in the story and how much they contribute to the film's overall quality.

10 Arishat

Played by Yuval Gonen

Arishat is one of the best characters in Gladiator II because she is the reason for Hanno's rage and his motivator to go forward in life. Arishat shows up very briefly and is only there to drive Hanno further rather than be shown for who she is. Still, during the defense of Numidia against the Roman attack, Arishat suits up in armor with Hanno and joins the fight as a skilled archer.

This remarkable woman shows her bravery in the face of danger and doesn't back down before the enemy. She wields a bow and arrow masterfully, landing several arrows into the enemy's armor before getting struck with a spear from one of the Roman ships. Hanno carries her ring with him to keep a memory of her everywhere he goes. The beautiful Yuval Gonen plays Arishat; her career might take off after Gladiator II because she's a fairly new face in Hollywood.

9 Jubartha

Played by Peter Mensah

Jubartha appears very briefly, but he's an important chieftain from Numidia in North Africa, where Hanno lives. Jubartha is an integral character in his life; he took Hanno in when he was a runaway child, trained him to be a fighter and a commander, and gave him a home when he needed one. In the story, Jubartha mobilizes troops to defend the Numidian walls on the water against the numerous Roman ships. In the first confrontation in the movie, he shows himself to be a strong leader.

However, when the Romans win that battle, Jubartha and Hanno are captured. His honor as an African chieftain makes Jubartha loyal to his people and adamant about what he's about to do when they arrive in Rome. He remains true to himself to the very end, showing great inspiration to Hanno on his journey later on. Jubartha is played by the exceptional but underrated character actor Peter Mensah, who commands the screen whenever he's on it. He previously starred in another historical epic, the TV series Spartacus.

8 Viggo

Played by Lior Raz

Viggo is Macrinus' gladiator trainer and a former gladiator himself. He has a tough exterior—big, muscular, and extremely strong—but his interior is even tougher. Viggo doesn't bow down, knows how to push the gladiators to train harder, better, and faster, and is intensely loyal to Macrinus. Viggo is basically the best fitness trainer in all of ancient Rome. Hanno is already a strong and skilled warrior, but Viggo's pushing makes him even stronger.

Hanno defeats Viggo in a fight when Macrinus orders them to clash; his victory over Viggo, who is much more experienced and skilled in gladiator fights, proves Hanno has what it takes. It seems Viggo is impressed and sometimes looks proud of the men he's training, putting him in a very neutral position as a character. He's neither good nor bad, though he is an obstacle to Hanno. Lior Raz plays Viggo, and his former roles include the Netflix thriller series Fauda, which was the best audition for Viggo he could have offered.

7 Emperor Caracalla (and Dundas)

Played by Fred Hechinger (and Sherry)

Emperor Caracalla was one of the Gladiator II characters inspired by a real-life figure; in the movie, he's the twin brother of Emperor Geta and one of the current emperors of Rome. Historically, Caracalla and Geta were the sons of Emperor Septimius Severus, and after his death, the two brothers ruled together. In the movie, Caracalla is depicted as spoiled, immature, and mentally unstable; he seems to be bored by administrative and ruling tasks and is mostly seen enjoying gladiator fights and spending time with his pet monkey, Dundas.

Dundas' role is, of course, completely improvised, as Sherry the monkey just did everything she wanted; however, Dundas' unpredictability is also integral to depicting Caracalla's state of mind, especially when he decides Dundas deserves a crucial role in the Senate. Fred Hechinger plays Caracalla brilliantly; his bright orange hair and chaotic makeup contribute to Hechinger's flawless performance. He even said he enjoyed working with Sherry, sometimes more than any other (human) actor.

6 Emperor Geta

Played by Joseph Quinn

Though an antagonist, Emperor Geta is one of the most prominent and important characters in Gladiator II. As mentioned, he is the twin brother of Caracalla and appears to be much smarter and crueler than him. Most of the ideas and thoughts on how to run the empire come from Geta, while Caracalla is there mostly to support him, privately and in front of others. Geta calls his decisions a form of protection for Caracalla, though they're often condescending. Still, the two brothers get along—until they don't.

Geta also has blonde/orange hair and wears extravagant makeup to gladiator events; he is often the one to call for execution or mercy (with a thumbs up or down), claiming he can speak to the gods and that they decide the gladiators' fates through him. Joseph Quinn, who plays Geta, channels the villainous energy with flair. He often commands the screen, both in presence and brilliant performance, perfectly embodying an emperor. Quinn was previously in Stranger Things as Eddie Munson and will rejoin Pedro Pascal in the MCU in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

5 Ravi

Played by Alexander Karim

Ravi is a former gladiator turned healer, and his role is more than just supporting Hanno. Ravi's incredible survival skills and abilities as a gladiator are shown in the fact he was able to earn his freedom. Surviving all those battles made Ravi feel sympathetic for other warriors, so he decided to return to the Colosseum as a doctor for the wounded gladiators. He heals Hanno in one of the scenes and becomes integral to his transformation from a warrior to a member of royalty.

Ravi tells Hanno he is from Varanasi, a city in India. He has a calming presence but shows he knows how to fight for himself and earn his keep; he and Hanno become fast friends, as Ravi seemingly replaces the influence Jubartha had on Hanno back in Numidia. Ravi is played by the Swedish actor Alexander Karim, whose previous roles include The Wheel of Time and The Swarm.

4 Macrinus

Played by Denzel Washington

Macrinus is, at the least, an intriguing character. There could be a movie made about him, and it would be a smash hit, especially if Denzel Washington returned to play him. Macrinus was another real-life character, and while his final moments weren't the same as in the movie, many of his actions were similar. Macrinus (in the movie) was brought to Rome as a slave and later became a gladiator, earning his freedom. His road took him to becoming a stablemaster, arms dealer, and generally a very influential man with a lot of connections.

Macrinus is intelligent and patient but vengeful and greedy. Those qualities typically clash, but in Macrinus, they are a recipe for success, and he accomplishes everything he sets his mind to. His megalomaniac tendencies show that to be one of the important people, you must act important and believe you belong there. Viewers wholeheartedly believe Macrinus because of Washington's playfully intense performance. His experience oozes from the screen with each line of dialogue or movement.

3 Lucilla

Played by Connie Nielsen

Lucilla is the only returning character from the original Gladiator. She is Maximus' former partner, the daughter of the revered Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, and Lucius' mother, whom she sent away to prevent his killing when he was a child. While Lucilla seemingly stopped looking for Lucius, knowing that searching for him could be problematic, she never gave up hope of seeing him again. In Gladiator II, Lucilla is now married to General Marcus Acacius, who knows everything about her past, including Lucius' existence.

Lucilla shows virtues and qualities that many people appreciated in her father, Marcus Aurelius; she believes in a better future, and her words and influence wield the same power as her father's. Though Lucilla was a real character and really the emperor's daughter, her fate was different in ancient Rome. Connie Nielsen portrays Lucilla and looks pretty much the same as she did 24 years ago in Gladiator. Her ethereal looks complement the nobility in her performance, making her a peaceful presence among the ruthless killings.

2 Marcus Acacius

Played by Pedro Pascal

Though Marcus Acacius is first shown as a ruthless general with incredible combat skills and strategic thinking, he's merely a pawn in Emperor Geta and Caracalla's hands. Acacius is married to Lucilla, whom he obviously loves very much and is more loyal to her than to the emperors. He believes in Lucilla's words and her ideas about a different kind of Rome, so he follows her covertly. He is a skilled general with thousands of soldiers loyal to him only; Marcus Acacius can use this to his advantage despite the emperors' wishes.

Pedro Pascal is a unique presence in Hollywood and on the silver screens; he has the sort of personality people find irresistible, and many of his roles have a similar impact. His calming and commanding presence as Marcus Acacius clearly depicts how Acacius was impacted by Lucilla, but also the kind of well-intentioned man he really is. That could just be Pascal rubbing off on Acacius, but his performance is truly unique and impactful on the entire movie. It would also be very difficult to imagine the movie without him, which makes him one of the best characters in Gladiator II.

1 Hanno/Lucius

Played by Paul Mescal