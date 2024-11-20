The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Gladiator II's Connie Nielsen.

Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla in the sequel.

During this interview, the actress discusses reuniting with Ridley Scott, how the director has changed on-set after two decades, working with Pedro Pascal, and more.

Not only did Ridley Scott want Connie Nielsen back for Gladiator II, but the celebrated filmmaker had big plans for the character of Lucilla, the empress of Rome. While she played a pivotal role in the first film, Nielsen tells Collider's Steve Weintraub that reprising this character for the long-awaited sequel was a "sacred experience" and that she wouldn't have accepted anything less than the crucial part Lucilla plays.

In addition to Nielsen, Gladiator II stars Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal as the enslaved fighter, Lucius, whose life was stolen by the Roman army, led by General Marcus Acacius, played by Pedro Pascal. Though the narrative is a callback to Russell Crowe's turn as Maximus, Pascal's general is less than a black-and-white villain, according to Nielsen, who tells us, "He is a hero who is being asked to subvert his own heroism," and in doing so, ignites a vengeance in Lucius. The movie also features Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Check out the full conversation in the video above or the transcript below for Nielsen's favorite Stanley Kubrick film, her experience reuniting with Scott on the sequel, how two decades have changed him as a director, and more.

Connie Nielsen Can't Get '2001: A Space Odyssey' Out of Her Head

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

COLLIDER: I like throwing a curveball at the beginning of all my interviews, and today it's gonna be Stanley Kubrick. Do you have a favorite Kubrick?

CONNIE NEILSEN: I do. It's definitely 2001: A Space Odyssey. That's my fave, without a doubt. It was so jarring and disturbing to me to watch for the first time, and I still, to this day, have indelible images that just float through my mind.

Ridley just also talked about 2001, about the 50 years ahead of its time, warning about the dangers of AI, et cetera.

NIELSEN: Absolutely.

Jumping into Gladiator II, what was it like for you actually reading the script for the first time and realizing, “Oh, I'm a huge part of this movie?”

NIELSEN: I was, first of all, super happy. The producers had written me first to say, “You will be happy.” [Laughs]

They were not lying to you.

NIELSEN: They were not.

Talk a little bit about the reaction reading it because you get to play the smartest person in the room. You're a huge part of this story.

NIELSEN: Yeah. You sound a little surprised. [Laughs]

Image via Paramount Pictures

Because you just never know. They could have asked you back for, like, two scenes.

NIELSEN: Yeah, I wouldn't have done it.

But you see what I mean?

NIELSEN: Absolutely. Lucilla is such a sacred character for me. It's a sacred experience, and I would have wanted to honor her experience. I think that Ridley treated her with such generosity and care, and I was very grateful for that care.

Pedro Pascal Is a Hero Forced to be the Villain in 'Gladiator II'

I'm a huge fan of Pedro, just like I'm sure, but what was it like sharing those scenes with him? What's cool is he gets to be the hero and the villain.

NIELSEN: Well, that is the incredible setup of the film, isn't it? Is that he is a hero who is being asked to subvert his own heroism in order to save his wife and in order to work for this glory of a bankrupt empire. It's just such an incredible situation that he's put in where basically everything has been subverted. Everything has been poisoned. But he has this gorgeous heart, and no matter who he plays, he cannot hide it. In fact, I think it's very effective when he does try to hide because we all kind of know that, sooner or later, that heart's gonna come out.

I am a huge Ridley Scott fan and I'm curious, what was he like on Gladiator versus Gladiator II? Is he the exact same person? What's amazing is the way he works with all these cameras and his energy.

NIELSEN: He is just the same guy. The only thing that has changed is that technology has allowed him to move so fast now that it's almost like, “Will someone give this guy a pill?” Because he is moving so fast. He knows what he wants. When he's got it, he goes, “Okay, I've got it,” and we're like, “Really? You don't want to try one more just to make sure that maybe we can explore some other things?” And he's like, “I've got it,” and he does.

Image via Paramount Pictures

I’ve gotta go. I’m just going to say I’m also really looking forward to Nobody 2.

NIELSEN: Oh, thank you!

I’m a big fan of the first film.

NIELSEN: I was happy when I got that script, too. [Laughs]

Gladiator II hits theaters in the US on November 22.

