The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Denzel Washington for Gladiator II.

Starring Paul Mescal, Ridley Scott's sequel takes audiences back to the Colosseum as Lucius trains as a gladiator and sets his sights on restoring the glory of Rome.

During this conversation, Washington shares insight into his character's backstory, his experience working with Ridley Scott, and his son's directorial debut.

In Gladiator II, director Ridley Scott introduces two-time Oscar-winner Denzel Washington to his Ancient Roman universe as Macrinus, a scheming arms dealer with a great deal of wealth and power in the film. His character is a cunning businessman with eyes on the crown, who supplies the Roman army with necessities and keeps close company with Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger).

The sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, a man whose life was stolen from him when the Roman army, led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), took his city. Forced into slavery, Lucius is groomed by Macrinus to fight as a gladiator in the Colosseum. In the belly of the Roman beast, Lucius discovers his lineage from his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), and takes inspiration from Russell Crowe's Maximus.

Before the movie hits theaters on November 22, Collider's Steve Weintraub interviewed Washington about reuniting with Scott after their collaboration on American Gangster. They discuss the filmmaker's directorial style on set, Washington's own turn in the director's chair, as well as his son Malcolm Washington's upcoming feature directorial debut, The Piano Lesson. In addition, Washington tells us about crafting his own history for Macrinus off-script, teasing that his character isn't one to let your guard down around.

Denzel Washington Isn't Concerned With Stanley Kubrick

"I'd be the one outside looking to rob you when you came out of a Kubrick movie."

Image via Paramount Pictures

COLLIDER: First of all, I really want to start with congratulations on the movie. It's so good, and you are fantastic.

DENZEL WASHINGTON: Thank you.

I like throwing a curveball at the beginning of an interview, and I decided to go with my Kubrick shirt so I could ask everyone if they have a favorite Kubrick movie.

WASHINGTON: I'm not a movie buff. I'm not a big movie fan. I was in the street when he was making movies. It’s the ones in the ‘70s? Yeah, I'd be the one outside looking to rob you when you came out of a Kubrick movie. [Laughs] So, I wasn't a real film buff. I didn't start acting until I was 20 years old, and didn't start really going to the movies until I was 20, 22, 23. That's not true. As a teenager, I went to see movies like Shaft and Super Fly.

Totally. Well, you might have landed on your feet.

WASHINGTON: It worked out.

I know you're very selective with what you choose to do, and I know you must be offered some of the best scripts in town. Was there any debate on Gladiator II for you with Ridley? You've worked with him before, so was it an easy decision?

WASHINGTON: Very easy. Ridley Scott is one of the greatest directors we've ever had, and he and I had great success together. I don't even remember if he called or the agent called first, but we talked about it, and I was like, “Yeah, when do we start? I'll be there.”

When you think back on the filming process, which shot or sequence was the one that was the toughest to pull off due to camera movements, or… Actually, there are a million cameras.

WASHINGTON: There’s a million cameras.

Ridley Scott's Style Allows His Cast Freedom On Set

What am I saying? But was there one shot that was more difficult than others, or one sequence?

WASHINGTON: No, because there were a million cameras. Probably for Paul, but no, there were cameras everywhere. You never knew where they were, and so it freed you up. Especially when we were in the Colosseum, he did a lot of long lens stuff, and they weren't so much in my face, as I recall. And not a lot of takes. A couple of takes out of there and out of there.

I've heard that about Ridley that you think you're shooting all day and you're done by 11.

WASHINGTON: I don't know anything about that. [Laughs] What day was that? Eleven at night?

Image via Paramount Pictures

[Laughs] I mean, maybe you're thinking you're gonna shoot until one, and you're done at 11, and you're moving on to the next thing. He moves quick.

WASHINGTON: Yeah, and I like that. I like that.

You've directed a number of movies. Are you interested in directing something of this scale?

WASHINGTON: Oh, no. I wouldn't know how to do this. My son Malcolm, my baby boy, is a Penn graduate and an AFI graduate (American Film Institute). Watching how he works, I've learned the difference between being a person who made a film and being a filmmaker. Ridley Scott is a brilliant filmmaker. There's no way I could ever do what he's done. No way.

Denzel Washington Developed His Own 'Gladiator II' Backstory

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the film, you're asked about your backstory, but you don't really reveal much. How much did you come up with your own backstory?

WASHINGTON: All of it, pretty much. You start with the document. If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage. But I was given the freedom to develop in my mind and in my heart and in my soul — what was left of it [laughs] — what my past was. And what I would say to you or a character was, nine times out of nine, to dominate you, to take something from you, to use you.

Gladiator II hits theaters in the US on November 22.

Get Tickets