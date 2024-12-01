Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, has just reached another major milestone in his illustrious career. Thanks to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, Washington has now claimed the highest-grossing film of his decades-long career. Playing the scheming villain Macrinus in the long-awaited sequel, Washington’s performance is not only wowing critics but also pulling in audiences in record numbers.

Scott's epic sequel has raked in an impressive $320 million worldwide so far, eclipsing the $267 million lifetime haul of Washington's previous box office champion, American Gangster. Coincidentally, American Gangster was also directed by Scott, making this the second time the duo has struck box office gold together. Maybe they should do more together — who knows? Additionally, the extra cash has gently nudged Washington’s total career box office past $4.8 billion. If Gladiator II holds its current path, it might be enough to take Denzel past $5 billion.

What Are Denzel Washington's Biggest Movies?

Washington’s career-long box office dominance is a testament to his unparalleled talent and enduring appeal with fans around the world. Of his staggering $4.8 billion in career earnings, $2.6 billion has come from domestic markets, which shows two things: He's popular with domestic audiences, but his appeal truly is global. Behind Gladiator II and American Gangster, Washington’s next highest-grossing film is the 2012 action-thriller Safe House, which earned $207 million globally. Close on its heels is the groundbreaking Philadelphia, which grossed $201 million worldwide and secured Washington’s place as one of the most respected dramatic actors of his generation.

Notably, the trio of The Equalizer films — the third of which was released last year — have earned nearly identical totals of $192 million, $191 million, and $190 million, proving Washington’s consistency as a box office draw. However, Washington recently revealed that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in the third Black Panther movie and, given the two billion dollar gross of the first movies, it's safe to say that one might end up being his highest grosser when all is said and done. But for now, all roads lead to Rome for the legendary screen icon.

Alongside the imperious Washington, Scott's epic Gladiator II is led by Paul Mescal, who is joined by a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, and Joseph Quinn. You can watch the film in theaters right now, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Denzel Washington.

