One of the most talked about films of the last month has been Gladiator II. The star-studded action epic has been a major success for both director Ridley Scott and Paramount Pictures, making over $400 million at the worldwide box office. The film has been out in theaters for just over a month and still bringing in a sizable return daily. However, even the best reigns have to end as Gladiator II has announced its digital release date just in time for Christmas.

Reported exclusively by Deadline, Gladiator II will be coming to paid VOD platforms on Tuesday, December 24th (Christmas Eve). If you do buy the film, it will come with over 100 minutes of special features. This includes featurettes titled “A Dream That Was Rome: Origins”, “What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity: The Cast”, and “The Making of Gladiator II”. On top of this, if you love physical media, the action-adventure will be on 4K, 4K steelbook and DVD on March 4th.

What's ‘Gladiator II’ About?

Gladiator II follows Lucius decades after the bloodshed of the original film, this time played by Paul Mescal. Maximus' mission to change Rome for the better wasn't enacted after his death and new crazed twin emperors have taken over. Lucius is forced to enter the colosseum and fight his way to the top to make sure the empire is truly finished this time. That's easier said than done with darker forces pulling the strings behind-the-scenes.

While Gladiator II wasn't as universally beloved as it's masterful predecessor, it is still a show stopping spectacle that reminds moviegoers that Scott still has a lot to offer the genre. The film also has a fresh certified-fresh 71% critic rating and 82% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's better than a handful of legacy sequels lately. Also, with a cast that featured Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington, Gladiator II was a fight worth championing. Washington's performance, especially, as the award-winning actor delivers one of the best villains of the year.

While Gladiator II is coming to digital next week, the sequel is still playing in theaters around the world. It’ll be interesting to see how the film’s home debut impacts the final stretch of its box office run. However, with Gladiator II just crossing the $400 million mark, it doesn't appear to have many major milestones left in its fighting career.

If you don't want to wait till Christmas Eve, you can watch Gladiator II in theaters now.

