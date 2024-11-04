There may not be any other filmmaker as synonymous with extended or director’s cuts as Ridley Scott. The legendary helmer has long been known to cut tons of his original vision out to make things more concise for theatrical viewings. From the original Gladiator to the iconic Blade Runner final cut, to the game-changing version of Kingdom of Heaven, Scott has a history of delivering wildly impressive alternate cuts of his films. Take, for instance, his 2023 movie, Napoleon. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Emperor of France, the historical epic was simply overflowing with action and drama, as Scott charted the course of the divisive leader’s life. Over 2 hours and 38 minutes, Scott wove a tale as complex as the man himself, and yet, somehow, even at nearly three hours in length, there was plenty left on the cutting room floor. So, when it was announced that Scott would be dropping his three-and-a-half-hour director’s cut onto Apple TV+, audiences certainly weren’t shocked.

With the arrival of Scott’s latest feature, Gladiator II, just around the corner, fans are already wondering if there will be a director’s cut to follow. After all, such was the case with the helmer’s original movie from 2000, with an extra 15 minutes tagged onto his special cut. Luckily, Collider’s Steve Weintraub also had this question on his mind when he sat down to talk with Scott and the sequel’s star, Paul Mescal. Revealing that he’s at the point in his career where there’s no messing around, Scott said:

“No, I’ve earned the right to have my final cut. I have the final cut anyway, so my cut that goes out usually is my fault. It is my cut. I’ll go around in circles. I won’t agonize because I cut during the film. I don’t get to the end and then start the cut — God knows that would take too long. I cut as I’m going, and I think it’s valid to cut as you’re going because you need to see how you’re doing and how everyone’s performing.”

Paul Mescal Wouldn’t Be Mad If There Was a Director’s Cut of 'Gladiator II'

Tightening his sandals and stepping into the Colosseum, Mescal stars in Gladiator II as Lucius, the character first played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original movie. Introduced to audiences as the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Lucius Verus, recent trailers have dropped the bombshell that Lucius is actually the child of Lucilla and Maximus (Russell Crowe), which works out because his obsession with the latter’s efforts as a Gladiator has long been apparent and will continue to be a driving piece of his story in the sequel. Just as much of a fan of Scott’s work as the rest of us, Mescal made it abundantly clear that he’d love to see a longer version of the film if it was out there.

After Weintraub shared his support for the director’s cut that definitely doesn’t exist, Mescal piggybacked, adding, “You and me both.”

Gladiator II rides its chariot into cinemas on November 22. Watch our exclusive intervie wwith Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal below.