One of the biggest questions that Gladiator II faced from the moment that it was announced to be in development was who would step in to play the main antagonist in the story. Joaquin Phoenix's performance as Emperor Commodus in the original Gladiator earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and is often regarded as one of the best villains in any historical epic. Ridley Scott certainly got a great actor to fill his shoes, as Denzel Washington delivered a scene-stealing performance as the ruthless slave owner Macrinus. However, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger were inspired by the classic MTV animated series Beavis and Butt-Head for their performances as the Emperors Geta and Caracalla, respectively.

Emperors Geta and Caracalla Were Inspired by ‘Beavis and Butt-Head'

Close

Although it is only loosely based on real history, Gladiator II established that Geta and Caracalla are the new Emperors of Rome, as the dream of a more peaceful civilization promised by Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) in the first film has all but been forgotten. Geta and Caracalla are interested in expanding the conquests of the Roman Empire and initially order General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) to invade Numidia, which is where Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) son Lucius (Paul Mescal) lives with his family. Despite the cruelty of their regime, Geta and Caracalla are often arguing with one another and constantly trying to usurp one another’s authority. According to Hechinger, the dynamic between the two brothers was inspired by the titular teenagers in Beavis and Butt-Head, “in terms of the humor and the comedy of who these guys are and how they function with one another.”

Hechinger stated that Scott wanted Gladiator II to not feel like “these kind of dusty things from far away,” as he wanted the villains to speak to the current moment so that “they feel as scary and messy and raw as today.” This was a bold creative choice, but it’s one that benefits the film’s attempt to show what history may have actually looked like; it may be easy to imagine that every tyrant in history was a cold and calculating villain, but if recent events have proven anything, it is that those with power are often completely incompetent. The temperamental nature of the brothers’ dynamic makes a lot of sense in Gladiator II, as they begin to fight over which direction the Empire should take next in the same way that Beavis and Butt-Head may have argued over who gets possession of their prized television. This is ironically not the first instance in which Scott has made a passing reference to Beavis and Butt-Head, so perhaps the legendary filmmaker has a secret affinity for Mike Judge’s highly influential animated series.

‘Gladiator II’ Offers a Diversity of Villains​​​​​​

The performances by Quinn and Hechinger add a sense of comic relief to Gladiator II, which is important given how dense with politics and mythology the sequel is. Although Gladiator II deals with heavy themes regarding revenge, political instability, and barbarism, it is also an exciting action film with a tremendous amount of spectacle. It is established that Macrinus is the true puppet master who is secretly influencing what Lucius does, so the film is certainly not lacking a manipulative antagonist. In fact, it becomes more entertaining to see how Macrinus is able to turn the brothers against each other as he attempts to rise within the ranks of the Roman Empire. Considering that Caracalla appears to be the more gullible of the two brothers, it makes sense why Macrinus would want to ensure that he is the only one on the throne.

Although it is amusing to see how eccentric Quinn and Hechinger are able to get with their performances, the over-the-top portrayal of the Emperors in Gladiator II fits within the film’s themes about the evil of autocracy. The only reason that Geta and Caracalla have power is because they inherited it, and the film ultimately argues that leadership should be determined by one’s character. Seeing how selfish, unintelligent, and petty the actual Emperors are makes Lucius’ path to becoming a hero even more inspiring as the film reaches its explosive conclusion.

Gladiator II is playing in theaters now across the U.S.

Get Tickets