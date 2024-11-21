Despite the rising popularity of post-credit scenes nowadays, and the fact that there's a rumored Gladiator III in the works, Ridley Scott's Gladiator II has no mid or post-credit scenes. Popularized yet not solely original to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are a great way to make sure that audiences stay in their seats whilst the credits roll, allowing each and every member of the cast and crew to have their moment of recognition and can also provide stingers that set up potential sequels. Whilst Gladiator II might not have a post-credit scene, you can still find out the spoiler-free details of the film along with any potential news about a sequel.

What is 'Gladiator II' About?

Ridley Scott's follow-up to the Russell Crowe-led Gladiator sees us now following Paul Mescal's Lucius, as he fights his way through gladiators so he may take revenge on the Roman general Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), who conquered his homeland of Numidia. Set 16 years after the original film, Lucius must carefully navigate his way through the politics of Rome, as twin emperors, Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn), tyrannically rule the deteriorating Rome. Perhaps the best part of the film, other than Pascal's conflicted general, is Denzel Washington's Macrinus, a slave owner who is dubbed the "Master of Gladiators." His camp, maniacal performance keeps every scene he's in a gripping and entertaining watch, as he is perhaps the biggest driving force throughout the politics of the film.

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Gladiator II'?

It may have taken 20-odd years for us to get the first sequel, but perhaps we could get a third Gladiator much sooner than the previous waiting time. Speaking to Premiere, and reported by Variety, Ridley Scott confirmed that he was already working on the idea of a third Gladiator, but was waiting to see the reception of this current action period drama before completely committing to anything. Considering the incredibly split response from critics and fans, it is difficult to tell what Scott's next moves will be. Scott did speak about what kind of ideas the third film would take on, but since these include spoilers for Gladiator II, we won't be discussing them here, but all we will say is it would continue on Maximus and Marcus Aurelius' (Richard Harris) dream of Rome.

Overall, the main point you need to know is that there are no mid or post-credit scenes during Gladiator II, so once those credits begin you are free to leave the cinema. However, just because there is no added stinger doesn't mean you have to leave immediately. Typically, hundreds if not thousands of people work on nearly every feature film, so there is nothing wrong with simply sitting back and taking a moment to appreciate those people's work.

