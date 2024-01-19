The Big Picture Paul Mescal wraps shooting for Gladiator 2, confirming his role as Lucius, the nephew of Commodus.

The sequel takes place almost two decades after the original film, with Lucius having been out in the wilderness and lost touch with his mother.

Denzel Washington joins the cast as a gladiator who won his freedom but still carries a grudge. The film also features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and May Calamawy.

We're a step closer to returning to ancient Rome. One of 2024's biggest films, Gladiator 2, is now a step closer to reality as it's being reported that production on Ridley Scott's historical sequel is nearing a conclusion. Leading the film will be Paul Mescal, who landed the plum part of Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, as his ascent to A-list stardom continues, and the Irish star has confirmed he has officially wrapped shooting on Wednesday of this week.

Mescal confirmed on The Graham Norton Show that he had finished his part, although he was clearly reticent to spill any further information on the film, other than to say it was set in the same world as the original film. Gladiator 2 will pick up almost two decades after the events of the original film, with Scott revealing more of the role played by Mescal. "He’s playing Lucius," Scott told Rotten Tomatoes. The director recalls Lucius was around “12 years old” when we last saw him, and for 15 years, “he’s been out in the wilderness, and has lost touch with his mother. His mother lost touch with him. She doesn’t know where he is. She thinks he might be dead."

The sequel to Scott's 2000 Academy Award-winning epic, which starred Russell Crowe as the gladiator Maximus, saw production beset with interruptions during 2023 as a consequence of both WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, Scott is not a man who hangs around, and his movie — which also will star Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in high-profile leading roles — has now finished its European shoot. Pascal was already confirmed as picking up work on the movie rapidly back in November as, due to his many commitments across Hollywood, he had to finish shooting quickly and Gladiator 2 was his priority at the time.

Who Is in 'Gladiator 2'?

Washington's character is an interesting spin and new addition to the world, as he will be playing a gladiator who took on the system and was victorious, winning his freedom and collecting the riches that went with it. But, as Scott reveals, he'll never forget what happened to him and does not forgive so easily, as he told Total Film.

As for Denzel’s character… There were businesses of gladiators who could indeed earn their freedom if they stayed alive. That was the deal. So we went right into that, in-depth. Where did he come from? How was he taken? He was branded with marks and registered with a brand on his chest as a slave. So that’s how he comes into the story. He’s a rich guy who’s still carrying a grudge.

While we're yet to discover detailed plot points of Gladiator 2, which are still being kept strictly under wraps. The cast also features Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Djimon Hounsou (Gran Turismo).

Gladiator 2 is due to release on November 22, 2024.