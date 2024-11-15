The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Gladiator II star Fred Hechinger ahead of the theatrical release for Ridley Scott's epic sequel.

In the movie, Hecinger plays Emperor Caracalla, who sits the throne beside his twin brother, Emperor Geta, played by Joseph Quinn.

During this interview, Hechinger shares a Stanley Kubrick double feature ahead of Gladiator II, what it's like working on the set of a Ridley Scott movie, and working with his co-star, the monkey Sherry.

A large part of what made Ridley Scott's Gladiator so compelling was the irredeemably vile antagonist, Commodus, played by Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Over 20 years later, Gladiator II isn't just upping the stakes with a shark-infested Colosseum, but Paul Mescal's Lucius is facing off with two childish emperors, played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger.

In the film, Lucius is captured by the Roman army and forced into slavery, where he's bought by a sly Roman businessman, Macrinus (Denzel Washington), and groomed to be a fierce gladiator. Every battle in the arena is life or death, and Lucius finds himself rallying his fellow gladiators to go toe-to-toe with warriors as well as deadly animals while Emperors Geta (Quinn) and Caracalla (Hechinger) watch gleefully from the safety of their birds-eye-view.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Hechinger talks about the unbelievable experience of bringing Scott's Ancient Rome to life on set. He tells us the sets were so elaborate and authentic he often felt as if he was "fantasizing" that he was actually in Rome rather than playing a part. He talks about a particular scene that showcased the filmmaker's dedication to realism and practicality, as well as Scott's willingness to work with "hundreds and hundreds" of extras and animals, dubbing him the "king of chaos."

Here's a Stanley Kubrick Double Feature Before 'Gladiator II'

Image via Universal Pictures

COLLIDER: Let me start with congratulations on the movie. It must be very tough to have everyone come in and say, “This movie is real good.”

FRED HECHINGER: If that's tough, that's the best challenge. Paul just said it's a miracle to make any movie, let alone one that so many people want to see that we're so eager to put out into the world, so I'm very happy about it.

People are gonna love it. So, I like throwing curveballs at the beginning of interviews, as you know. Today I wore my Kubrick shirt so I could ask everyone if they have a favorite Kubrick movie.

HECHINGER: So, it's an impossible question. You could ask me that every day, and I’d have a different answer, but I think because today's theme is swords and sandals, it would be nice to talk about Spartacus. Specifically, Charles Laughton and Peter Ustinov in it. I feel any other kind of Roman epic of that time would not focus on those two characters in the way that it does. They're so funny in the movie, they're so strange, and they’re such a bizarre and perfect duo with one another. I remember seeing it on a big screen for the first time and just being floored by what's happening between them as performers and the nitty-gritty of the political world in there, which I think there is some connection to this.

Just to cheat and give you two answers, I'm also thinking of The Killing, which is another one that I feel always deserves a little more love. I love Sterling Hayden, and I just think that that movie is noir to its bones. It just drips with sweat and vulgarity and pain, which I also think, in some ways, is comparable. So, I’d do a double bill of the two before you see Gladiator II.

Ridley Scott's Sets Are an "Actor's Dream"

Jumping into Gladiator II, the thing about a movie of this scale is that there are so many people on set and so many extras, and it's unlike anything you've ever made before. What is it like as an actor performing not just for Ridley, but for all of the people, and doing a performance the way you're doing it?

HECHINGER: The way that Ridley built Rome, Rome in literal 360 with cameras hidden everywhere, guys with cloaks covering the cameras so you don't even know what's being filmed, or what's what, it's an actor's dream because you create the largest playground imaginable. I felt sometimes like maybe I was just having a psychotic break and I'm not an actor at all, I'm just fantasizing that I'm living in Rome, and it became real because it's so believable.

I remember I did a scene one day where Macrinus, who’s played by Denzel, brings me into this coach, and he puts me in, and the horses just start going. I'm looking to my left and my right, and there are hundreds and hundreds of people screaming in the Roman costumes at full volume. I'm like, “I didn't even know this was gonna be a part of the scene. I don't know what's happening anymore.” And that's kind of what it was like every day.

The Monkey in 'Gladiator 2' Made an Unscripted Change to a Pivotal Scene

Image via Paramount Pictures

Man, I have so many questions. I'll ask you about the monkey because even if a monkey's trained, it's gonna do its own thing, and Ridley likes to capture naturalism, and he loves working with animals. Talk about working with a monkey and Ridley and all of that.

HECHINGER: Ridley is a king of controlled chaos. He's this painter in a way. He paints entire universes, but he wants everything that's happening within them to be vital and scary and alive, and so I think that's part of why he's so obsessed with animals. It's like a big rule in filmmaking, beware animals, and Ridley's like, “No, I want 100 of them.” [Laughs]

Sherry is the monkey actress who plays the character of Dondis in the film. I arrived a few weeks early and did all this training with Sherry so that we became comfortable with one another and close collaborators on the job. So, I felt very at home with her, and I felt like once I walked onto set, we were kind of this combined person together. I do have to tell you, to your question, there's a pivotal scene in the film where Dondis takes a big leap from one character to another — that was entirely unscripted, an instinctual move by Sherry, the actress, that I think is a really great part of the movie and it stayed in the film.

Gladiator II hits theaters in the US on November 22.

Get Tickets