This year’s answer to the “Barbenheimer” event of 2023 — they’re calling it “Glicked,” pronunciation undecided — is going to stage something of a box office takeover in the next few days. Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked will top the charts with a projected gross of over $130 million, with Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel Gladiator II looking to take second place. The swords-and-sandals epic debuted in a bunch of international territories this past weekend, grossing an excellent $87 million. And a day before it entered domestic previews, the movie passed the $100 million mark overseas.

Gladiator II is currently projected to gross over $60 million in around 3,500 stateside theaters this weekend, and if it eases by around 50% overseas — it’s also debuting in China, by the way — it should be able to pass the $200 million mark globally by Sunday. The movie stars Paul Mescal in the lead role, taking over from Russell Crowe, who won an Oscar for his central performance in the original Gladiator. Also directed by Scott, the first film grossed over $460 million worldwide in 2000, and somewhat surprisingly, won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

It’s among Scott’s most-loved works, in a career filled with classics of all shapes and sizes. The legendary filmmaker appears to be working only on mega-scale projects these days, and is coming off of another historical drama — the moderately successful Napoleon. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the movie was expensively produced by Apple but was given a theatrical release by Sony, grossing a little over $200 million globally. Napoleon earned mixed reviews, which hurt its chances during the awards season. Gladiator II, however, has earned a noticeably better response.

'Gladiator II' Will Explode Domestically this Weekend

The movie will debut domestically with a “fresh” 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime called it “a strange beast of a film” that boasts huge battles, but constantly references the original, much to its detriment. Produced on a reported budget of $210 million — Scott recently denied reports that the budget had escalated to more than $300 million — Gladiator II follows the vengeful journey of Hanno, the heir to the Roman Empire, and son of Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and, in a flashy supporting performance, the Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. You can watch Gladiator II in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.