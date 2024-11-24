At the ripe old age of 86, director Ridley Scott just delivered his biggest box office opening in nearly a quarter-century. His latest epic, Gladiator II, debuted in second place domestically and continued to build on the momentum it generated in overseas markets last week. The film has already passed an impressive global box office milestone and is now playing in virtually every major market worldwide. Gladiator II serves as a long-awaited sequel to Scott’s blockbuster original, which was released to critical and commercial success in 2000.

The new film stars Paul Mescal in the central role of Hanno, a young man who goes on a vengeful quest against the Romans responsible for murdering his loved ones. Gladiator II grossed around $55 million domestically in its debut weekend — the second-biggest of Scott’s career, behind Hannibal’s $58 million debut in 2001 — and has now made around $165 million in overseas markets. This takes the film’s cumulative global haul to a massive $221 million. The movie also opened this week with $3 million in China, where Venom: The Last Dance recently grossed almost $100 million. Some of the film's biggest overseas markets are the United Kingdom ($23 million), France ($17 million), Mexico ($10 million), and Australia ($9 million).

Produced on a reported budget of $210 million — in a recent New York Times interview, Scott denied that costs had ballooned to over $300 million because of the strikes — Gladiator II earned mixed-to-positive reviews. It currently holds a “fresh” 71% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes but managed to earn only a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s action set pieces but described it as a “strange beast of a movie” that can’t escape from the shadow of its celebrated predecessor.

The Original 'Gladiator' Earned $34 Million in Its Domestic Debut