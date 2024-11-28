Paramount can perhaps breathe easy now; Gladiator II, the big-budget sequel directed by Ridley Scott, is poised to emerge as a bona fide hit after a massive opening this past weekend. The movie debuted internationally a week prior to its stateside release, and has already recovered its reported budget at the global box office. On its fifth day of release domestically, the movie was able to pass another significant milestone, as it hurtles towards the $300 million mark this weekend.

With $67 million domestically and another $165 million in overseas markets, Gladiator II has so far generated $230 million worldwide. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $210 million, although a THR report suggested that costs had ballooned to over $300 million because of the industry-wide strikes and Scott’s shooting style. But the filmmaker dismissed these reports in a recent NYT interview, and said that he actually brought the movie in under budget.

A sequel to his blockbuster original film, Gladiator II opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it a “strange beast of a movie,” and singled out Denzel Washington’s supporting performance as the scheming Macrinus as the film’s highlight. While Washington has been acclaimed for playing the antagonist, response to Paul Mescal’s central performance as Hanno has been mixed.

'Gladiator II' Earned Positive Reviews for Its Action, But Mixed Response to Paul Mescal's Performance