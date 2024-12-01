Despite competition from Wicked in its debut weekend, director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II ended up taking the crown in international markets. The swords-and-sandals sequel continued its solid box office performance as it entered week two of release (week three overseas) as it passed a massive new milestone, despite fresh competition in the form of Disney’s Moana 2. Gladiator II serves as a sequel to Scott’s successful original Gladiator, which, in addition to grossing over $460 million worldwide, won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The new film stars Paul Mescal in the lead role, taking over from the original’s Russell Crowe, who won an Oscar for his performance. Gladiator II has grossed $112 million domestically so far, and an additional $208 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of around $320 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $210 million, although a THR report suggested that costs had ballooned past the $300 million mark. In a pre-release NYT interview, however, Scott dismissed this figure and claimed that he actually came in under-budget.

Either way, Gladiator II is a costly investment for Paramount, which has been struggling in recent years. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews, although reception was noticeably more muted as compared to the largely beloved original. Gladiator II appears to have settled at a “fresh” 71% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, after earning a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised Denzel Washington’s supporting performance, while questioning the looming influence of the first film.

The 86-Year-Old Scott Has Delivered One of His Biggest Hits