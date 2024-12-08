Faced with intense competition, Paramount’s Gladiator II took a hit this weekend, especially at the domestic box office. The swords-and-sandals epic managed to pass a new milestone, but is clearly losing momentum as it settles into the holiday period. However, its primary markets are all overseas, and the movie seems to be holding on just fine globally. This weekend — its third — Gladiator II closed the gap between itself and its celebrated predecessor, Gladiator, to under $100 million globally.

Both movies have been directed by the legendary Ridley Scott. With a little over $130 million domestically and another $235 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has earned a combined global total of $368 million so far. By comparison, the original Gladiator concluded its global run with a little over $460 million over two decades ago. More surprisingly, it ended up winning the prestigious Best Picture and Best Actor Oscars, and has cemented itself as something of a modern classic in the years since. Genre films, especially one this populist, are rarely honored at the Oscars.

Gladiator II was always going to be held to the high standards of its predecessor, and the consensus seems to be that the movie is inferior to the original in most respects. Although the movie earned praise for its elaborate action sequences and the supporting performance of Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal’s work in the central role was compared unfavorably to Russell Crowe’s Academy Award-winning performance in the original. Gladiator II appears to have settled at a “fresh” 72% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Gladiator II' Is Among Ridley Scott's Top-Grossing Hits