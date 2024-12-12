While Gladiator 2 has fallen into the shadow of bigger box office goliaths like Wicked and Moana 2, Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel has still been performing admirably since its premiere on its way to crossing yet another major global milestone. After a solid opening to the week that’s seen Gladiator 2 add several million to its domestic total, the war epic has reached the $370 million mark at the global box office. The lion's share of Gladiator 2’s box office earnings come from international markets, where the film premiered on week earlier, and has grossed $235 million thus far compared to the $135 million from domestic markets. The film cost $250 million to make, and when you tack on a hefty marketing budget, it still can’t quite be considered any kind of major success for Paramount.

Gladiator 2’s biggest competitors have been Moana 2 and Wicked, both of which have already become two of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office. Gladiator 2 sits fairly far behind the two aforementioned flicks on that list, currently in the #17 spot ahead of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Alien: Romulus, but still behind Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot. Gladiator 2 has helped lift several of its cast and crew members to new box office heights, as the film recently became the highest-grossing movie of Denzel Washington’s career, as well as moving Ridley Scott past Tim Burton on the list of the highest-grossing directors. Gladiator 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie of Scott’s career, behind The Martian, Gladiator, and Prometheus.

Ridley Scott Will Reunite With His ‘Gladiator 2’ Star on a New Project

Several weeks before Gladiator 2 debuted in theaters, the news came that Gladiator 2 lead Paul Mescal would reunite with director Ridley Scott for The Dog Stars, an upcoming film based on the novel of the same name by Peter Heller that Mark L. Smith and Christopher Wilkinson will write the script for. Scott will also direct at least one episode of the upcoming series, Dope Thief, which stars Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry, and Mescal has been set to star alongside Josh O’Connor in The History of Sound, which is due in theaters next year.

Gladiator 2 is playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS