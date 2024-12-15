Director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II closed in on what could be its final global box office milestone as it enters its fourth week of release. The swords-and-sandals epic, which debuted opposite Universal’s Wicked in a highly anticipated face-off last month, held its ground despite the incoming competition, but its hefty production costs are proving to be an obstacle in its path to success. A sequel to Scott’s landmark hit Gladiator, the film will likely fall short of its predecessor both domestically and worldwide.

With $145 million so far from stateside theaters and another $252 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II’s cumulative global haul now stands at $398 million. The film will pass the $400 million mark globally in a day or two, but the chances of it overtaking the original Gladiator’s $460 million lifetime haul are growing bleaker by the day. Plus, it cost a reported $200 million to produce, which means that it still hasn’t hit the break-even point. The rule of thumb says that a film this size needs to gross over twice its budget to break even. A THR report even suggested that the film’s budget had ballooned past the $300 million mark, although Scott disputed this number in an NYT interview.

What he probably can’t deny is that the movie hasn’t been as widely appreciated as the original. The first Gladiator won the Academy Award for Best Picture, in addition to earning star Russell Crowe a Best Actor honor. Gladiator II, which is led by Paul Mescal, appears to have settled at a “fresh” 71% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s epic battle sequences were praised, as was Denzel Washington’s colorful supporting performance, but Mescal drew unfavorable comparisons to Crowe.

Scott Wants to Make a 'Gladiator III' With Mescal