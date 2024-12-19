Now nearing a month of release in theaters worldwide, director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has passed perhaps its most important box office milestone yet. It will probably go on to make millions more, but it absolutely had to hit the $400 million mark worldwide by the end of its run. And now, it has. The $400 million milestone is widely considered to be the benchmark for an automatic sequel green-light, which is why it was so important that Bad Boys: Ride or Die was just able to hit it earlier this year (though a fifth Bad Boys hasn't been confirmed yet). Similarly, the fate of the Planet of the Apes franchise is still up in the air because the latest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, concluded its run with $397 million.

With $147.7 million domestically and another $252.5 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has made exactly $400 million worldwide. Today, it will pass Bad Boys 4 to become the 11th-biggest film of the year at the global box office. It will then need around $50 million more to surpass Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and enter the top 10 list, and around $60 million more to overtake its predecessor, Gladiator. Both these scenarios are growing increasingly unlikely, as the film’s revenue has begun to slow down amid strong competition.

It opened alongside the musical Wicked in the year’s biggest box office face-off, and then had to contend with Moana 2 some time later. Next week, it’ll lose more theaters thanks to the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Gladiator II is the fourth-highest grossing film of Scott’s illustrious career. It needs around $2 million more to overtake Prometheus’ lifetime global haul. Scott’s biggest film remains The Martian, which made around $650 million worldwide in 2015.

Scott Intends to Make 'Gladiator III' with Mescal

Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, Gladiator II opened to mostly positive reviews for its epic battle sequences and Denzel Washington’s supporting performance. It did, however, receive some criticism for its tired narrative and Mescal’s central performance, which was compared unfavorably to that of the first film’s star, Russell Crowe. Crowe won an Oscar for his work on the original Gladiator, which remains one of the most contentious Best Picture winners in recent history. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and others.

Gladiator II is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates

