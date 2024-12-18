While Gladiator II may still fall short of the worldwide total of the original Gladiator, the legacy sequel from Ridley Scott is closing in on a colossal global box office milestone that only a few movies have reached this year. After it adds another million to its total from domestic or international earnings, which will likely happen in the next day or two, Gladiator II will hit $400 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of only 14 movies to do so this year. When Gladiator II moves past the $400 million mark, it will also pass Bad Boys: Ride or Die globally, which finished its theatrical run with just over $400 million. Gladiator II has already passed Bad Boys 4 internationally, currently holding a $50 million lead over Will Smith’s action flick.

Once Gladiator II hits $400 million and passes Bad Boys: Ride or Die, it will have exactly $50 million to go to overcome Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which just recently finished its theatrical run with $450 million. After that, Gladiator II will zero in on Venom: The Last Dance, which it recently passed domestically but is still nearly $100 million behind in foreign markets. Gladiator II is just outside the list of the top 30 historical fiction movies ever at the domestic box office, needing only a few million to pass Les Misérables (2012) after recently overtaking The Great Gatsby (2013) and The Green Mile (1999). Gladiator II is also one of the top 50 highest-grossing R-rated movies ever at the global box office, earning more than The Wolf of Wall Street and 1917 but still a few million behind another Ridley Scott film, Prometheus.

Do We Know When ‘Gladiator II’ Will Begin Streaming?

Paramount has yet to announce when Gladiator II will begin streaming, but it will likely join other Paramount movies this year like A Quiet Place: Day One and Transformers One, and stream on Paramount+ when it does begin its digital run. It’s worth noting that Paramount only announced streaming information for another of its movies this year, Smile 2, the day before it premiered on the platform, so it wouldn’t be unlike Paramount to wait until mere days before Gladiator II’s streaming debut to announce it to the world.

Gladiator II is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS