After passing the hugely important $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office some days ago, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has now become the filmmaker’s third-biggest hit. The swords-and-sandals epic has completed one full month of release — it debuted alongside Universal’s Wicked in a highly anticipated face-off — and will soon debut on digital streaming platforms. It’s still trailing the original Gladiator, and the chances of it bridging the gap before the end of its run look slim, especially since it’s hemmoraging theaters.

With a little over $150 million domestically and $252 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has grossed a cumulative global haul of $406 million. It recently overtook Prometheus’ $403 million lifetime haul to become the third-biggest hit of Scott’s illustrious career. His biggest hit remains The Martian, which grossed around $650 million in 2015, followed by the original Gladiator, which made around $460 million in 2000. Can Gladiator II eclipse its predecessor? It’s unlikely; the movie lost nearly 900 screens domestically this weekend.

Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, Gladiator II was produced on a reported budget of over $200 million. The rule of thumb says that a film its size needs to gross twice its budget to break even, which means that Gladiator II should now be in the clear, but not by much. There was some dispute over its budget, with a THR report suggesting that it had ballooned past the $300 million mark. Scott denied this in an NYT interview. Either way, the film is widely seen as inferior to the original, with criticism being directed at its narrative, but praise going to Denzel Washington’s supporting performance.

'Gladiator II' Is About to Debut on Digital