Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has continued its triumphant run, performing really well in both domestic and international markets as it enters its seventh week. With a worldwide total now hitting $435.2 million, the epic sequel to the 2000 classic proves that audiences still have a taste for Ancient Rome’s power struggles, and sexy men wearing dresses. Domestically, Gladiator II added $4.15 million from 1,865 locations in its sixth weekend, bringing its North American total to $163.1 million. Meanwhile, its international performance remains just as strong. Grossing $6 million across 65 markets, the film’s international total now stands at $272.1 million.

With an all-star cast led by Paul Mescal as Lucius, alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Denzel Washington, and returning favorites Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, Gladiator II has wowed audiences with the way it paid tribute to what came before, combined with stunning and vastly more elaborate combat and action scenes. The film expands on the legacy of its predecessor, revisiting the idea of vengeance and honor while adding some Game of Thrones-style politicking, particularly from Washington's cunning Macrinus.

Is 'Gladiator II' Worth Checking Out?

Image via Paramount Pictures

With a 71% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% audience rating, Gladiator II has proven to be both a critical and commercial success. The film’s action-packed sequences, including a breathtaking naval battle in the Colosseum featuring bloodthirsty sharks, have been widely praised by those who have seen it. Collider’s Ross Bonaime highlighted these set pieces and the stellar performances in his review, noting:

“The sheer size of Gladiator II is impressive by Scott, and it’s easy to take his talents for granted as the creator of these types of immense epics. From the opening battle in Numidia to a remarkable fight between ships within the Colosseum with the added danger of sharks, Scott can present jarring, unexpected surprises in his action sequences. This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel.”

Grab your tickets now and witness the Colosseum sharks on the big screen, but if that doesn't do it for you, the movie is also now available on digital, which will give fans the chance to relive the epic action at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Gladiator II and all your favorite films.

