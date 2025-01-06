Despite having played in theaters worldwide for nearly two months, Paramount’s Gladiator II is continuing to pull crowds. The swords-and-sandals epic retained a spot in the top 10 list domestically even in its seventh weekend of release, as it neared a massive global box office milestone. Gladiator II is now also within touching distance of the original Gladiator film both domestically and worldwide, although considering 25 years’ worth of inflation, there can be no comparison between the number of people that ultimately watched both movies in theaters.

With $168 million domestically and another $280 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has grossed $449 million worldwide so far. The movie will likely pass the $450 million milestone by Monday. By comparison, the original Gladiator concluded its run with $187 million domestically and $460 million worldwide. It added around $5 million more through subsequent re-releases, which means that the sequel needs just around $15 million more to surpass it and become director Ridley Scott’s second-biggest global box office hit of all time. The filmmaker’s top-grossing movie remains The Martian, which made around $630 million a decade ago.

Gladiator II’s success has also been overshadowed by unfavorable comparisons to the original and its astronomically high production budget. The movie reportedly cost over $200 million to produce, although a THR article pegged the budget at over $300 million. Scott disputed this number in a pre-release interview with the New York Times. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 71% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Will There Be a 'Gladiator III'?