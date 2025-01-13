Nearly two months into its theatrical run, director Ridley Scott's Gladiator II is just about ready to wrap things up. The swords-and-sandals epic has been available to watch at home for a few weeks now, but it's still attracting audiences to theaters. In its eighth weekend of release, Gladiator II passed a new global box office milestone, while decreasing the distance between itself and its predecessor, Gladiator. Released in the year 2000 to considerable acclaim, the original Gladiator concluded its run with around $460 million worldwide.

Gladiator II, on the other hand, has now hit the $455 million milestone. It's playing in only around 1,300 domestic theaters, and will no doubt continue to decrease its footprint in the coming days. What remains to be seen is if it has enough gas in the tank to generate around $5 million more globally. It probably does, but it'll come down to the wire. The movie can, however, celebrate a new achievement. As of today, it has overtaken fellow legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's $451 million global haul to become the 11th-biggest Hollywood hit of 2024, behind Venom: The Last Dance ($475 million).

Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, Gladiator II opened to mostly positive reviews. It appears to have settled at a "fresh" 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the first film's 80% score. That being said, the original Gladiator wasn't merely a commercial hit. It went on to earn the Academy Award for Best Picture, in addition to winning star Russell Crowe a Best Actor honor. Crowe didn't return for the sequel, which was led by Paul Mescal. He received mixed reviews for his performance, with the majority of praise going towards Denzel Washington.

Ridley Scott Wants to Direct a 'Gladiator III'