Often regarded as one of the greatest male actors of his generation, if not of all time, Denzel Washington has appeared in films of all shapes and sizes in his decades-long career. He can now be seen in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, in which he plays the scheming villain Macrinus. The film’s strong performance at the box office has pushed Washington’s career box office past a massive milestone, establishing him as one of the rare movie stars who can pull crowds and earn some of the biggest awards that the industry has to offer.

Gladiator II has grossed $221 million worldwide so far, and interestingly enough, is already Washington’s second-highest-grossing film. His top-grossing hit remains American Gangster, which, incidentally, was also directed by Scott. Gladiator II should be able to surpass American Gangster’s $267 million lifetime haul in a matter of days, further elevating Washington’s career box office from the $4.7 billion mark it currently stands at.

Of this total, $2.6 billion has come from the domestic market, indicating that Washington remains a huge draw stateside. His next highest-grossing film, behind American Gangster and Gladiator II, is the action-thriller Safe House, which grossed around $207 million globally. Safe House is followed by Philadelphia ($201 million) and a trio of The Equalizer films, which, funnily enough, have grossed near-identical amounts globally ($192 million, $191 million, and, you guessed it, $190 million). The average global gross for Washington’s films — there are over 50 of them — stands at around $88 million.

