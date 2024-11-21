While Ridley Scott does seem to like making epics with historical settings (and sometimes characters based on real people), he is also someone who makes movies that play fast and loose with historical accuracy. While others tend to be credited for writing his films, he has expressed his personal feelings on the supposed “need” for historical accuracy, and it certainly comes off as nonchalant about it all, which probably reached fever pitch after Napoleon got some backlash, with Scott telling historians to “get a life.” One year on from Napoleon, Scott has made another epic with a historical setting, Gladiator II (unsurprisingly a sequel to Gladiator), and this one is probably more out there with its take on history.

Part of this is because Gladiator II is set during the 2nd century, while Napoleon was set during both the late 18th and the early 19th centuries, with fewer historical records (or at least less reliable ones) existing for the former period of history compared to the latter. Gladiator already diverted from history quite a bit, given its protagonist, Maximus (Russell Crowe), wasn’t based on one real person, and his actions altered things substantially as a result. So, Gladiator II has to follow on from Gladiator’s lack of historical accuracy, and that does make certain historical things even murkier. But, it doesn’t matter too much and, to the film’s credit, there are still five prominent characters based on real-life historical figures, plus one more who’s purportedly an amalgamation of two historical figures, that appear in the film, all of them detailed below.

1 Lucius Verus

Played by Paul Mescal

There are two characters in Gladiator II who feel a little like Maximus from the first movie: Pedro Pascal’s Marcus Acacius, who is entirely fictional, and Paul Mescal’s Lucius Verus, who’s somewhat based on a real person. Indeed, the real-life Lucius was the son of another character from the Gladiator movies based on a real person (Lucilla), but his father is confirmed to be Maximus in Gladiator II. Well, the marketing confirmed that, so it might sound like more of a spoiler than it really is.

And so, if his father in the movies didn’t exist in real life, then it follows that the real-life Lucius had a different life entirely. Indeed, it’s believed that in reality, Lucius died young, not growing into the man he’s depicted as being in Gladiator II. He was seen as a younger person in the first movie (played by Spencer Treat Clark), but was said to have had siblings in real life that aren’t seen in that film. So he is kind of based on a real person whose mother really was Lucilla, as depicted in both movies, but otherwise, this is indicative of classic Ridley Scott and his willingness to bend historical accuracy for the sake of compelling cinema.

2 Lucilla

Played by Connie Nielsen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Speaking of Lucilla, she’s played by Connie Nielsen in both movies, and is one of the only actors from the first who also appears in the second. Lucilla feels a little more historically accurate in the first Gladiator because, like Lucius, her real-life counterpart did not survive long enough to feasibly be a part of the time in history during which Gladiator II takes place. As was mentioned before, the lack of historical accuracy in one movie is kind of doubled down upon when making a sequel to that movie.

It's hard to get things back on track when certain deviations are made, but that’s not necessarily a terrible thing, because the idea of Lucilla and Lucius reconnecting in some way – and the drama caused by them being apart for so long between movies – is enticing from a dramatic standpoint. But, yes, in reality, it’s been accepted that Lucilla perished before her brother, Commodus (who’s the villain in the first Gladiator and not a presence in the second because of his death and all), and that it was Commodus who ordered Lucilla’s death because she was conspiring to have him killed.

3 Macrinus

Played by Denzel Washington

Image via Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington is no stranger to historical movies, as shown by the likes of 1989’s Glory and his lead/titular role in 1992’s Malcolm X. He even teamed with Ridley Scott back in 2007 for another historical film, though one with a slightly more recent period of history explored: American Gangster. And now, in Gladiator II, he does actually once more play someone inspired by a real-life person, albeit taking certain liberties with the role, as is the case for most actors playing actual people here.

He plays a man named Macrinus, who’s one of the more interesting and unpredictable characters in Gladiator II, and someone who, in real life, was a trusted advisor to the two soon-to-be-mentioned emperors depicted in the film. His rise to power in actuality was different from how he’s shown to try and manipulate and gain influence in Gladiator II, but there are some similarities and overlap (explaining why in too much detail might involve spoiling things a little too much, but it’s interesting to read up on).

4 Emperor Geta

Played by Joseph Quinn

Image via Paramount Pictures

In an effort to go bigger, it’s not uncommon to see a sequel simply double up on something, and one might be forgiven for assuming Gladiator II doubles up on evil/creepy emperors for the sake of simply trying to outdo Joaquin Phoenix’s unsettling Commodus in the first movie. After all, the logic could be that he’s hard to beat, so maybe two comparable characters could do the job, historical accuracy be damned? But historical accuracy doesn’t need to be damned, because there’s some basis in reality for having two emperors here.

One half of this dastardly duo is Emperor Geta, and he’s brothers with a “co-emperor” of sorts, Caracalla. The latter is more pitiful but still volatile, while Geta is more outwardly vile and perhaps a little closer overall to Commodus in the first movie. Geta’s fate was different in reality, and he did also serve as one half of an emperor duo with his father at one point in real life, but still, the fact he was also in the role with his brother is based on history.

5 Emperor Caracalla

Played by Fred Hechinger

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fred Hechinger played a considerably gentler character in another 2024 film, Thelma, than he did in Gladiator II. Here, he’s the second half of that aforementioned pair of brother emperors, playing Emperor Caracalla. He was the younger brother of Geta, and as might be expected, the real-life story is different from the one told in Gladiator II.

As such, reading up on the actual history might vaguely spoil certain plot details of Gladiator II, given there is a little overlap, but there are also plenty of things that don’t overlap. And, again, it’s hard to know for sure how these people were, what with the considerable number of centuries ago they lived, but it is cool that there’s some documentation of this unexpected way of assigning emperors during ancient Roman times, and that it’s reflected to at least some extent in Gladiator II.

6 Senator Gracchus

Played by Derek Jacobi

Image via Paramount Pictures

Admittedly, counting Senator Gracchus as a real-life person is stretching things a bit compared to some of the earlier examples, so he’s left to the end here as a bit of a “sort of” example. There was a pair of Gracchus brothers in real life – Tiberius Gracchus and Gaius Gracchus – whose ideas are reflected by the Gracchus depicted in both Gladiator and Gladiator II. His part in the former is larger, but he does return in the sequel with a minor role, and Derek Jacobi joins Connie Nielsen as an actor who shows up in both.

Jacobi is well-suited to historical dramas, given his talents as a Shakespearean actor (seen off-stage best in arguably 1996’s Hamlet). There is some stretching involved in making Jacobi’s character debatably definable as someone based on a real-life figure, but that’s what the two Gladiator movies do. They stretch, rewrite, and take inspiration in some ways from reality, all the while succeeding as technically impressive epic movies that ultimately highlight action-packed drama and bombast over strict historical accuracy.

